Türkiye and Libya agree to launch talks on contractor disputes

ANKARA

Turkish Trade Minister Ömer Bolat has announced that Türkiye and Libya have agreed to launch negotiations to resolve longstanding disputes and outstanding receivables owed to Turkish contractors in the North African country.

In a statement shared on his social media account, Bolat said he held an online meeting with Libya’s Transport Minister Mohammed Salim Al-Shahubi and Turkish Contractors Association (TMB) President Erdal Eren, joined by Turkish construction firms and technical teams.

Bolat explained that the meeting focused on finalizing the new work schedule of the Task Force established to address contractor receivables and disputes that have remained unresolved for 14 years.

“Türkiye and Libya have agreed to set a timetable for one-on-one meetings between Turkish companies and Libyan public authorities starting next week and to initiate negotiations on disputed receivables,” he noted.

He underlined that the meeting marked another milestone in strengthening Türkiye-Libya economic relations.

“Our shared goal as the governments of both countries is to resolve the disputes and receivables that have persisted since 2011 in a short period of time and to accelerate the involvement of Turkish contractors in projects supporting Libya’s development from the beginning of 2026,” Bolat said.