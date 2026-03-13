Tourism sector braces for Ramadan holiday amid war’s shadow

ISTANBUL

Despite regional instability, domestic travel in Türkiye during the upcoming Ramadan holiday is expected to remain strong, with hoteliers anticipating up to 80 percent occupancy through last-minute bookings.

International markets, particularly in the Middle East, have been hit by cancellations. Yet, industry leaders emphasize Türkiye’s resilience and robust tourism infrastructure.

Kaan Kavaloğlu, president of the Mediterranean Touristic Hoteliers and Operators Association (AKTOB), noted that Antalya’s open hotels are aiming for 80 percent occupancy during the Ramadan holiday. “This is a period when we must be patient and cautious,” he said. “Despite the challenges in our region, Türkiye continues to market and sustain tourism. This year, our focus is on safety and sustainability,” Kavaloğlu added.

Sedat Kılıç, General Manager of Tatilsepeti, explained that Dubai had been the most requested international destination due to seasonal appeal and visa ease, but “all reservations were canceled because of the war.” He added that travelers without visa issues shifted toward Europe, while demand for Egypt rose as tourists sought warm-weather options. “Domestic travel remains the safest and most accessible choice,” Kılıç emphasized. Popular international routes now include the Balkans, Italy, Spain, Morocco, and Egypt, while within Turkey, the Mediterranean, Aegean, and Cyprus stand out, he said.

Mustafa Kemal Çubuk, Deputy General Manager of TatilBudur, observed that recent developments created short-term caution among travelers. Still, “Türkiye’s strong and secure tourism infrastructure ensures holiday plans continue,” he said. He listed Italy, Paris, Switzerland, Athens, the Balkans, Macedonia, Sharm El Sheikh, and Baku as top international picks, with Antalya, Aydın, Muğla, and areas near Istanbul leading domestically.

In Cappadocia, Teyfik Ölmez, President of the Cappadocia Touristic Hoteliers and Operators Association (KAPTİD), acknowledged cancellations due to the war but reported strong domestic demand. “We have already reached 75 percent occupancy ahead of the holiday,” he said. “With last-minute bookings, I expect a fully booked season.”