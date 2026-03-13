Türkiye attracts $716 million in foreign direct investment in January

ISTANBUL

Foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows to Türkiye reached $716 million in the first month of 2026, the International Investors Association (YASED) announced.

The total value of FDI inflows to Türkiye since 2003 exceeded $289 billion.

Türkiye recorded $390 million in FDI inflows via equity capital, $163 million through real estate sales to foreign nationals, and $417 million through debt instruments, according to YASED.

Divestment decreased the overall FDI inflows by $254 million, it said, noting that consequently, Türkiye’s total FDI inflow totaled $716 million in January 2026.

The sector encompassing “professional, scientific and technical activities" garnered a significant share, amounting to 32 percent with an inflow totaling $126 million.

The wholesale and retail trade sector surpassed its previous cumulative performance by attracting 22 percent of the total equity capital inflows for the same month.

Other sectors with the highest amount of equity capital investments were financial and insurance activities with a 9 percent share.

European Union countries, which historically held a 59 percent share of total investments from 2003 to 2025, had a share of 77 percent, it said.

Country-wise, Germany accounted for the largest share at 37 percent, followed by the Netherlands at 24 percent, the United Arab Emirates at 8 percent, Sweden at 5 percent, and Spain at 4 percent.