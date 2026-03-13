Iranian supreme leader 'wounded,' 'likely disfigured': Pentagon

Demonstrators hold posters of the Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei during the annual Quds Day, or Jerusalem Day, rally in support of Palestinians in Tehran, Iran, Friday, March 13, 2026. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi)
U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth said Friday he believes Iran's new supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei is wounded.
"We know the new so-called, not-so-supreme leader is wounded and likely disfigured," Hegseth told a press conference.
Khamenei issued a written statement on Thursday but has remained in hiding since taking over from his father Ali Khamenei, who was killed in bombing at the start of the U.S.-Israeli war against Iran on February 28. Iranian officials have confirmed the new leader is wounded but have given no further detail.
Türkiye could attract part of the travel demand diverted from the Gulf if it maintains its image as a safe, accessible and well-connected destination, a tourism sector representative has said, as the conflict involving the United States, Israel and Iran disrupts aviation and tourism across the region.