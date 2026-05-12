Trump brushes aside Taiwan concerns ahead of Xi meet

WASHINGTON

President Donald Trump arrives to speak at a dinner for members of his administration and law enforcement organization leaders, during National Police Week, in the White House Rose Garden, Monday, May 11, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)

President Donald Trump said Monday he was ready to discuss U.S. arms sales to Taiwan during his visit this week to Beijing, as he suggested his personal chemistry with counterpart Xi Jinping would prevent a Chinese invasion of the island.

The White House said Trump will bring along top U.S. executives including his former nemesis Elon Musk and Apple's Tim Cook for a trip expected to focus heavily on the U.S. president's hopes to ramp up trade.

China said it hoped to achieve greater stability between the world's two largest economies during the visit lasting Wednesday through Friday, the first by a U.S. president since Trump went in 2017.

Asked if the United States should keep selling weapons to Taiwan, a key irritant for Beijing, Trump did not answer directly but said: "I'm going to have that discussion with President Xi."

"President Xi would like us not to, and I'll have that discussion. That's one of the many things I'll be talking about," he said, speaking to reporters in the Oval Office.

Trump, after referencing Russia's invasion of Ukraine, said of Taiwan, "I don't think it'll happen."

"I think we'll be fine. I have a very good relationship with President Xi. He knows I don't want that to happen," he said.

But Trump also noted that the United States was "very, very far away" compared with China.

When asked for a response to Trump's remarks, Taiwan's foreign ministry vowed to "continue to strengthen cooperation" with the United States, the island's main security backer, and "build effective deterrence capabilities in order to jointly maintain peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait."

The United States recognizes only Beijing but under domestic law is required to provide weapons for the defense of Taiwan, a self-governing democracy which China considers its own.

Under the 1982 "Six Assurances," a key foundation of U.S. policy on Taiwan after the switch of recognition, the United States said it would not "consult" with Beijing about arms sales to the island.

Trump has long berated allies as not spending enough on their own defense. Days ahead of his trip to China, Taiwan's parliament Friday approved a $25 billion defense spending bill, although it fell short of the government's proposal.

Pointing to the vote by parliament, a group of U.S. senators led by Jeanne Shaheen, the top Democrat on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, said that Trump should immediately green-light a $14 billion arms package to Taiwan.

"We urge you and your team to make clear that America's support for Taiwan is inviolable," wrote the senators, mostly Democrats but including two centrists from Trump's Republican Party.

While discussing economic concerns, Trump should also state that "American support for Taiwan is not up for negotiation," they wrote.

Trump delayed the trip once due to the war he launched with Israel against Iran, which is still rebuffing his appeals for an agreement.

China is the main international customer for Iran's oil, which Trump has tried to stop all countries from buying through unilateral U.S. sanctions.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in an interview Sunday with CBS News' "60 Minutes," said he was unhappy that Beijing had shared missile technology with Iran.

Trump's Treasury Department on Monday issued sanctions against 12 individuals and entities it said facilitated the sale and shipment of Iranian oil to China.

The sanctions came even as Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent prepared to set up Trump's visit during talks with Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng in Seoul on Wednesday.

Bessent and He have been the chief negotiators for the United States and China on all trade and economic issues.

In Beijing on Monday, foreign ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun said that top-level diplomacy was "irreplaceable" between the two countries.

"China is willing to work with the United States in the spirit of equality, respect, and mutual benefit, to expand cooperation, manage differences, and inject more stability and certainty into a volatile and intertwined world," he told a briefing.

Asked about U.S. pressure on Iran, Guo said only that China's position on Iran was "consistent" and that Beijing would continue to play a "positive role" in promoting a ceasefire and peace talks.

Trump and Xi last met face-to-face in October on the sidelines of a regional summit in South Korea.

They agreed then to a one-year truce in a blistering trade war that saw tariffs on many goods exceed 100 percent.