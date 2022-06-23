Türkiye and Israel launch work to exchange ambassadors

  • June 23 2022 16:40:00

Türkiye and Israel launch work to exchange ambassadors

ANKARA
Türkiye and Israel launch work to exchange ambassadors

Türkiye and Israel have decided to start works for upgrading the level of mutual diplomatic representation by appointing ambassadors in a most concrete step of the joint efforts to normalize the bilateral ties.

“We have started works for upgrading the diplomatic representation to the level of ambassadors,” Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said at a joint press conference with Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid in Ankara on June 23.

Lapid, who will soon be the prime minister of Israel, paid a one-day trip to Türkiye amid internal political difficulties in his country. “The fact that Mr. Lapid came to Türkiye at such a period shows the importance he attaches to ties with Türkiye,” Çavuşoğlu said.

Lapid, for his part, confirmed the plans to exchange ambassadors while praising Turkish security and intelligence for thwarting a plot against the Israeli citizens in Istanbul last week. “There is no doubt that Iran is behind this plot,” he said, thanking Türkiye for excellent cooperation to this end.

Lapid also informed that direct flights by the Israeli airlines will resume to Istanbul and Antalya as Türkiye is the top touristic destination for the Israelis. “Israeli tourists will be able to enjoy the beautiful shores of Antalya and Istanbul without fear,” he stated.

Türkiye and Israel launch work to exchange ambassadors

Turkey, Diplomacy,

TURKEY İsmailağa jamia leader Ustaosmanoğlu dead at 93

İsmailağa jamia leader Ustaosmanoğlu dead at 93
MOST POPULAR

  1. Famous actor de Niro to visit Istanbul for restaurant check

    Famous actor de Niro to visit Istanbul for restaurant check

  2. Turkish intelligence busts Iranian plans to kidnap, attack Israelis

    Turkish intelligence busts Iranian plans to kidnap, attack Israelis

  3. Legal base formed for glamping in Türkiye

    Legal base formed for glamping in Türkiye

  4. Türkiye accelerates efforts against wildfires on 2nd day

    Türkiye accelerates efforts against wildfires on 2nd day

  5. Türkiye, Saudi Arabia hail ’new era of cooperation’

    Türkiye, Saudi Arabia hail ’new era of cooperation’
Recommended
Türkiye continues efforts for export of Ukrainian grain: Turkish FM

Türkiye continues efforts for export of Ukrainian grain: Turkish FM
Türkiye, Saudi Arabia hail ’new era of cooperation’

Türkiye, Saudi Arabia hail ’new era of cooperation’
Türkiye boosts diplomatic efforts to establish food corridor

Türkiye boosts diplomatic efforts to establish food corridor
Türkiye extends mandate for troop deployment in Libya

Türkiye extends mandate for troop deployment in Libya
Erdoğan meets Saudi crown prince in Ankara

Erdoğan meets Saudi crown prince in Ankara
Erdoğan, UN chief discuss initiatives to end crisis caused by Russia-Ukraine war

Erdoğan, UN chief discuss initiatives to end crisis caused by Russia-Ukraine war
WORLD Monkeypox vaccine maker Bavarian Nordic ready to meet demand

Monkeypox vaccine maker Bavarian Nordic ready to meet demand

As the lone laboratory manufacturing a licensed vaccine against monkeypox, Danish company Bavarian Nordic has seen its order book fill up as the usually rare disease spreads around the world.

ECONOMY Central Bank keeps interest rate stable

Central Bank keeps interest rate stable

In a widely expected move, the Central Bank decided to keep its policy rate, the one-week repo rate, unchanged at 14 percent on June 23. 
SPORTS 16th Kastellorizo-Kaş Swim Event to be held at weekend

16th Kastellorizo-Kaş Swim Event to be held at weekend

Some 350 athletes from 16 countries will strike out in the 16th Kastellorizo-Kaş Open Water Swim Event, also known as “one race in two countries.”