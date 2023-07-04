Ankara, Cairo exchange envoys, aim to restore ties

ANKARA

Türkiye and Egypt have jointly announced their decision to increase diplomatic representation to the level of ambassadors after 10 years of tension, in a move to accomplish the ongoing normalization process and restore the bilateral ties.

A joint statement by the Turkish and Egyptian foreign ministries declared on July 4 that the two countries will exchange ambassadors. The statement informed that Türkiye’s Chargé d’Affaires to Cairo Salih Mutlu Şen and Egypt’s Chargé d’Affairs to Ankara Amr Elhamamy were nominated as the ambassadors.

Following the diplomatic procedures, both chargé d’affaires will present their credentials and start their jobs as ambassadors.

The statement recalled that this decision was taken by the presidents of the two countries, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi. The two men had a brief meeting in late 2022 on the sidelines of the opening of the World Cup hosted by Qatar.

“This move aims at the normalization of relations between the two countries and reflects the mutual will to develop bilateral relations in line with the interests of the Turkish and Egyptian peoples,” read the joint statement.

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, at a joint press conference with his Jordanian counterpart, Ayman Safadi, recalled that the normalization process was first started between the two countries’ intelligence services. Fidan who was the chief of Turkish intelligence between 2010 and 2023 has been the architect of the normalization process on the Turkish side.

“The decision we have jointly announced today marks an important achievement regarding our efforts to normalize our relations,” Fidan said. With the appointment of ambassadors, Ankara and Cairo will focus on improving the relations in all domains, mainly in political and economic fields, Fidan stated. “This is in line with the will of our president and our state.”

The normalization process between the two countries had begun in 2021 but it did not bring about a concrete result. The pace of the talks increased after Erdoğan and el-Sissi shook hands and met in late 2022 in Doha. In line with their instructions, the two countries’ foreign ministries accelerated dialogue and contacts for reviving the normalization process.

Contacts between Ankara and Cairo accelerated following the devastating earthquakes that killed more than 50,000 people in 11 southern provinces of Türkiye in February.

Egypt sent teams and humanitarian aid to Türkiye and its foreign minister met his counterpart both in Adana and Cairo.

The ties between Türkiye and Egypt deteriorated after el-Sissi toppled the country’s former president, Mohammed Morsi, in a coup after only a year in office in 2013.

Since then, ties between Türkiye and Egypt have been carried out at the lower level of charge d’affaires. During this period, brief meetings were also held on various occasions between the two countries’ foreign ministries.