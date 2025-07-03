Türkiye and Angola seek to expand energy and trade ties

ANKARA
Türkiye is exploring cooperation opportunities in oil and natural gas with Angola's Sonangol and National Agency for Oil, Gas and Biofuels, Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar has said.

He added that a delegation from Turkish Petroleum and a Turkish mining company plans to visit Angola this month.

Bayraktar met with Angola's mineral resources, petroleum and gas minister, Diamantino Azevedo, to discuss trade, energy, agriculture, education, transport and investment during the third session of the Türkiye-Angola Joint Economic Commission.

Bayraktar and Azevedo discussed boosting crude oil and petroleum product trade between Turkish Petroleum International Company (TPIC) and Angola's Sonangol.

"Opportunities also exist in mining, flour milling, textiles, waste management, defense, apparel, retail, and fuel storage. We encourage Turkish firms to invest and share expertise, aiming to support both infrastructure and human development," Bayraktar said, adding that Türkiye aims to boost trade volume with Angola to $500 million, up from $126 million last year.

Calling the joint commission meeting a key milestone, Bayraktar said the next session is planned to be held in Angola, with close monitoring of agreed-upon goals.

Minister Azevedo expressed readiness to deepen strategic cooperation in energy, mining and industry.

"Türkiye's technical know-how, experience, and private sector dynamism offer great opportunities for Angola," Azevedo said, inviting Turkish businesses to invest in his country.

 

