Türkiye among top 5 in Europe in boosting wind capacity

ISTANBUL
Türkiye installed the fifth-largest volume of onshore wind energy in the first half of 2024, with 426 megawatts, according to a report by WindEurope.

This capacity was comprised of 78 turbines giving an average power rating for newly installed turbines of 5.5 megawatts, the report said.

The installed capacity in the first six months of 2024 has already exceeded the wind installations for 2023, which were 397 megawatts.

The reasons for this considerable increase are the capacity extension projects of current wind farms that are coming online, as well as the additions from YEKA-2 (EnerjiSA and Enercon projects with a total capacity of 1 GW), which are due to be fully commissioned by the end of 2025, according to the report.

“Our outlook for Türkiye anticipates 1,350 megawatts of onshore wind energy additions this year. This means that the country installed 32 percent of the forecasted amount during the first half of 2024,” WindEurope said.

Last year, Türkiye’s electricity consumption fell 0.6 percent to 326.2 TWh.

Wind accounted for 10.4 percent of the total power generation in 2023.

The country’s electricity consumption is expected to be 380.2 TWh in 2025, 455.3 TWh in 2030 and 510.5 TWh in 2035.

In the first half of 2024, Europe added 6.4 GW of new wind energy capacity: 5.3 GW onshore and 1.1 GW offshore, according to WindEurope’s report.

Europe now has 278 GW of wind power capacity. 242 GW of this is onshore and 35 GW offshore.

Meanwhile, Susan Lund, the International Finance Corporation (IFC) vice president for economics and private sector development, said that Türkiye's push to boost renewables in its energy mix presents a "unique opportunity" to attract significant foreign investment.

While Türkiye has made great progress, further improvements in governance, institutional strengthening, and modernization of the business environment are needed, Lund told Anadolu Agency.

Lund also said Türkiye's recent economic stabilization measures offer new opportunities to enhance engagement in key sectors such as manufacturing, climate initiatives, small and medium-sized enterprise finance and digital infrastructure.

Türkiye offers significant potential across various sectors, including manufacturing, electric vehicles, technology and healthcare, she said.

As of August 2024, she said, Türkiye represents IFC's third-largest country exposure globally, with a committed portfolio of $5.2 billion.

Lund attended the Investment Advisory Council of Türkiye meeting on the weekend in Istanbul along with other high-level representatives of international institutions and companies.

