Türkiye among ‘founding actors’ of new world order: Erdoğan

ANKARA

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on April 7 that Türkiye is emerging as one of the “founding actors” in a shifting global order, highlighting the country’s growing capabilities in defense and technology.

"We are not concerned with adapting to this new system where cyber warfare has replaced trench warfare. Because we, as a country, are now determining the direction and course of events both on the ground and in technology,” Erdoğan said during an event in Ankara.

The gathering marked the opening of a new production facility for defense company Roketsan, as well as serial production deliveries and a groundbreaking ceremony.

“We are in an era where air, land, and sea dominance are intertwined, and unmanned technologies and positioning in cyberspace are changing all balances. I would like to express with great pride that we are one of the founding actors of this new order where rules and processes are being reshaped,” he said.

“With the products, systems, and platforms we have developed over the last 23 years, along with our strong human resources and institutional capacity, we have become one of the countries setting the standards in this field. Today, Turkey is a country that protects its own skies, equips its own platforms, and develops its own ammunition."

Erdoğan condemns attack outside Israeli consulate in Istanbul

Erdoğan also condemned the attack in Istanbul and said Türkiye would continue its fight against terrorism in all its forms, after one attacker was killed and two other gunmen were wounded in a gunfight with police near the Israeli consulate.

Erdoğan said three terrorists had been neutralized and wished a speedy recovery to the injured police officers.

“I extend my wishes of recovery to the people of Istanbul,” Erdoğan said.

“I condemn this treacherous attack. We will not allow any harm to be done to Türkiye’s climate of security.”

He said the country would remain firm in its struggle against terrorism.