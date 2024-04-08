Türkiye amasses 120,000 types of seeds in gene banks

ANKARA
Some 120,000 genetic specimens are kept under protection in the country's two seed gene banks, Agriculture and Forestry Minister İbrahim Yumaklı has said.

During his visit to the Turkish seed bank in the capital Ankara, one of the two seed banks operating under the General Directorate of Agricultural Research and Policies, Yumaklı underscored its significance, highlighting its status as the third-largest gene bank worldwide in terms of capacity. The bank meticulously stores and analyzes a vast array of seeds, encompassing Türkiye's diverse flora, from cereals to wild species.

"We keep 120,000 genetic materials under protection in our two gene banks in Izmir and Ankara. We have a seed bank that is taken as a reference both in the country and abroad in every respect," he said.

The minister emphasized the important role of the gene bank in supporting research, innovation and academic development within Türkiye. As nations increasingly prioritize food security, particularly amidst the emergence of food nationalism, the importance of such facilities becomes paramount.

Yumaklı expressed gratitude to the engineers and academics involved in seed breeding and preservation efforts, acknowledging their vital contribution to Türkiye's agricultural resilience and sustainability.

Türkiye exports seeds to 100 countries

Yıldıray Gençer, the president of the Seed Industrialists and Producers Sub-Union, emphasized that the Turkish seed sector has a strong structure and said, "We not only produce our own seeds. We export seeds to over 100 countries. In 2023, we exported $326.8 million against $249.6 million of imports. We are clearly an exporter country."

Drawing attention to the effects on productivity, Gençer said, "Plant breeding and variety development studies conducted by taking into account the changing climatic conditions in seed production are important for food safety. Resources and support allocated to R&D activities, especially variety development studies, should be increased."

