Türkiye aims to attract new electric vehicle investments: Minister

ANKARA

Türkiye is seeking to host electric vehicle investments from global automotive companies that have not yet established operations in the country, Industry and Technology Minister Mehmet Fatih Kacır has said.

Speaking at the 51st Ordinary General Assembly of the Automotive Manufacturers Association (OSD), Kacır welcomed the shift of existing producers in Türkiye toward electric and hybrid vehicle production. “These investments, which demonstrate that our vision for mobility resonates strongly within the industry, will position our country much more powerfully in next-generation automotive technologies,” he said.

Kacır emphasized that Türkiye’s goal is to attract new players to the market. “Our aim is to host electric vehicle investments from automotive firms that have not yet invested in our country. With this approach, we will continue to support investments that add value to Türkiye at the highest level,” said the minister.

He noted that automotive production reached 1.45 million units last year, while exports hit a record $41.5 billion.

“We are Europe’s leader in commercial vehicle and bus production, and among the top five players in overall automotive manufacturing,” Kacır added.