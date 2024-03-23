Türkiye aims fully independent defense industry: Erdoğan

Türkiye aims fully independent defense industry: Erdoğan

ÇANKIRI
Türkiye aims fully independent defense industry: Erdoğan

Türkiye will continue its efforts to achieve complete independence in the defense industry, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Friday.

"We will not stop or turn back from our path until we achieve the goal of a fully independent Türkiye in the defense industry,"  Erdoğan said at a rally in the northern province of Çankırı.

Erdoğan also informed that KAAN, Türkiye’s fifth-generation homegrown fighter aircraft, will be delivered in 2028 and will protect "our skies” from this date onwards.

"Despite all kinds of embargoes, our fifth-generation fighter aircraft KAAN successfully completed its first flight, he said, adding that the KAAN instilled trust in "our allies and fear in our enemies." 

Produced by Turkish Aerospace Industries (TUSAŞ), the national jet elevates Türkiye into the league of few nations capable of developing fifth-generation aircraft.

"From Asia to Europe and America, those who know what it means to have this technology are following KAAN very closely," he said. 

He added that Türkiye had begun plans to build "an even larger aircraft carrier following the TCG Anadolu," which entered service in Türkiye's navy in 2023. 

Erdoğan emphasized that Turkish-made unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) are in use in nearly 50 countries, saying they are critical to Türkiye's fight against terrorism. 

He stated that there would be no safe haven for terrorist groups, emphasizing that Turkish security forces can detect terrorists beyond the country's borders, approximately 300–350 kilometers (185-220 miles) away, and "neutralize" them "when they least expect it."

"We exact a heavy price, in equal measure, from these packs of killers who take aim at our state and attack the children of our homeland," he said.

industry ,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Divided over Ukraine war, Slovakia votes for president

Divided over Ukraine war, Slovakia votes for president
LATEST NEWS

  1. Divided over Ukraine war, Slovakia votes for president

    Divided over Ukraine war, Slovakia votes for president

  2. Türkiye aims fully independent defense industry: Erdoğan

    Türkiye aims fully independent defense industry: Erdoğan

  3. Tourism hub grapples with water crisis ahead of tourist season

    Tourism hub grapples with water crisis ahead of tourist season

  4. Traditional soap with indefinite shelf life exported to 25 nations

    Traditional soap with indefinite shelf life exported to 25 nations

  5. Türkiye's fiber-optic infrastructure ranks 2nd in Europe

    Türkiye's fiber-optic infrastructure ranks 2nd in Europe
Recommended
Tourism hub grapples with water crisis ahead of tourist season

Tourism hub grapples with water crisis ahead of tourist season
Traditional soap with indefinite shelf life exported to 25 nations

Traditional soap with indefinite shelf life exported to 25 nations
Türkiyes fiber-optic infrastructure ranks 2nd in Europe

Türkiye's fiber-optic infrastructure ranks 2nd in Europe
64 percent of elderly people feel happy, new TÜİK report reveals

64 percent of elderly people feel happy, new TÜİK report reveals
Ankara slams Israeli officials’ statements targeting Erdoğan

Ankara slams Israeli officials’ statements targeting Erdoğan
Turkish intel ‘neutralizes’ senior PKK/YPG terrorist

Turkish intel ‘neutralizes’ senior PKK/YPG terrorist
WORLD Divided over Ukraine war, Slovakia votes for president

Divided over Ukraine war, Slovakia votes for president

Slovakia will on Saturday hold the first round of a presidential election that is a battle between the Central European country's Russia-leaning ruling camp and a pro-Ukraine opposition-backed candidate.
ECONOMY Foreign tourist arrivals in Türkiye soar 23 percent

Foreign tourist arrivals in Türkiye soar 23 percent

Some 2.3 million foreign tourists visited Türkiye in February, pointing to a strong 22.6 percent increase from the same month of last year, data from the Tourism and Culture Ministry have shown.
SPORTS Türkiye to face Hungary in friendly ahead of Euro 2024

Türkiye to face Hungary in friendly ahead of Euro 2024

Türkiye's national football team is gearing up for a friendly match against Hungary set to take place at the Puskas Arena in Budapest today.
﻿