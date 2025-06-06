Türkiye aims for $594 million annual gain with deposit return system

ANKARA

Türkiye is aiming to generate an annual economic gain of 520 million euros ($594 million) through its Deposit Management System (DYS), launched as part of the country’s broader Zero Waste Project.

The goal comes into focus on June 5, marking World Environment Day, which this year particularly calls for mobilizing collective action to end plastic pollution.

The system, coordinated by the Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Ministry, is designed to boost recycling and environmental sustainability by incentivizing the return of packaging waste such as glass, plastic and aluminum through reverse vending machines.

Items bearing the “DOA” (Deposit-bearing Packaging) logo can be returned via these machines placed in designated locations, allowing citizens to contribute to recycling while earning monetary compensation for each returned item.

The northwestern province of Sakarya and the capital Ankara’s Kızılcahamam district were selected as pilot regions for the system. The early results have been encouraging. In just one year, Kızılcahamam recycled around 472 tons of waste, while Sakarya collected 100 tons of glass within one and a half months.

With the nationwide expansion, the system is expected to yield 120 million euros from material returns, 250 million euros through the use of secondary raw materials, 100 million euros from reduced municipal waste processing and electricity use and 50 million euros from lower waste imports.

Annually, Türkiye consumes approximately 20 billion beverages in glass, plastic and aluminum packaging.

Beyond the financial benefits, the project is expected to help reduce plastic pollution in seas, ease pressure on landfill sites and support energy savings. It also promotes technology transfer, boosts local production and curbs unregistered manufacturing.

The implementation of the deposit return system is a key component of the Zero Waste Project championed by first lady Emine Erdoğan. This initiative anticipates an annual volume of 20 billion returned packages, reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 37,000 tons and conserving a significant amount of energy.