Türkiye adopts ‘trend-based’ strategy in combating drugs

ANKARA

Türkiye has introduced a trend- and route-based risk analysis strategy to combat drug trafficking, a significant threat to youth and a key source of terrorism financing.

Trade Minister Ömer Bolat told the parliament that high-risk air, sea and land border gates are being equipped with advanced technology, narcotics detector dogs and trained personnel.

“Trends in new drugs and trafficking routes are closely monitored, with continuous upgrades to our technological infrastructure,” he said.

At a high-level meeting chaired by Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz, ministers reviewed the five-year action plan on combating drugs (2024-2028), with Yılmaz noting that 88 percent of 91 measures adopted since 2019 have been implemented.

Ministries are stepping up efforts. The Justice Ministry is strengthening legislation and rehabilitation programs, the Health Ministry expanded smoking cessation clinics to 672, the Education Ministry runs nationwide awareness programs and the Youth and Sports Ministry engages youth through sports and training to prevent addiction.