Türkiye adopts digital child rights convention to safeguard kids online

Türkiye has taken a significant step to protect children in the digital world, with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan announcing his signing of the Digital Child Rights Convention.

In his address following a Cabinet meeting, Erdoğan described the move as meaningful and valuable for children worldwide.

"By signing the Digital Child Rights Convention, we aim to create global awareness in this area. I urge all citizens, especially parents, to carefully read the contract prepared in five languages," he said.

The 13-article document serves as a call to action for all stakeholders responsible for children's digital safety, obligating them to fulfill their duties.

It prohibits elements in digital content targeting or featuring children that could harm their physical, mental, or emotional development.

"Digital content and applications must respect the child's right to privacy, the principle of explicit consent, and the right to be forgotten. Violations of these rights are not permitted," the contract states.

It also bans violence, hate speech, bullying, obscenity, betting, and gambling in such content.

Family and Social Services Minister Mahinur Özdemir Göktaş shared a photo of Erdoğan signing the document on social media.

"The contract clearly outlines responsibilities from state institutions to families, technology companies to social media platforms. Your support, dear families, is invaluable to ensure no child is exposed to age-inappropriate content, their digital security is maintained, and privacy protected," she wrote.

Under the contract, children's personal data is treated as sensitive and protected under state oversight by service providers.

Digital platforms must ensure algorithms and content for children are safe, age-appropriate, and free from discrimination.

The document emphasizes the need for quick, accessible, and effective complaint mechanisms against digital violations. It also holds states accountable for providing children with age-appropriate, accessible, and quality digital literacy education.

Italy expected to remain top wine producer in world
