Turkish writer, son involved in fatal Istanbul crash faces US court

ISTANBUL

In a widely publicized case of a fatal traffic accident in Istanbul, the fugitive mother and son have appeared in an American court after being apprehended in the U.S. 109 days following the incident.

Seventeen-year-old Timur Cihantimur, who was driving his parents' luxury SUV without a driver's license, crashed into three ATVs near the Eyüpsultan district, injuring five people, one of whom later succumbed to his injuries. Cihantimur left the scene following the accident after his mother, writer Eylem Tok, came to pick him up. They both flew to Egypt and then to the U.S. On June 14, the U.S. police apprehended them.

As Tok and Cihantimur faced separate judicial proceedings in Boston, the judges also deliberated on Türkiye’s extradition request. Tok's hearing has been rescheduled for June 27, while her son is set to reappear on June 20.

During the hearing, Cihantimur’s attorney emphasized the 17-year-old's U.S. citizenship and argued for his release, contending that he seeks to continue his education and establish a life in America.

At the time of their arrest, Tok and her son were preparing to visit a private school in Boston with an annual tuition fee of $46,000, according to the Turkish media.

Police records also noted that Tok was found in possession of $5,000 in cash. Court documents revealed that Turkish authorities suspect Tok and her son were attempting to obtain counterfeit passports to flee to Cuba after their U.S. sojourn.

The U.S. court's detention order stated that Cihantimur is wanted in Türkiye for "involuntary manslaughter and injury," while his mother faces charges of "harboring a fugitive."

Tok's attorney, Brendan Kelley, argued for her release, asserting that Turkish law does not criminalize actions taken by parents to protect their children, thereby rendering extradition between the U.S. and Türkiye untenable.

Making a statement after the hearing, Justice Minister Yılmaz Tunç affirmed that the Turkish government will persist in its efforts to secure the extradition of the suspects from the U.S.