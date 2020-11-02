Turkish world record holder to dive in sunken city to raise awareness for pollution

  • November 02 2020 12:25:00

Turkish world record holder to dive in sunken city to raise awareness for pollution

Hazal Özcan – ANKARA
Turkish world record holder to dive in sunken city to raise awareness for pollution

Turkey’s multiple world-record holder and free-diving champion Şahika Ercümen is set to dive into a sunken city in the southeastern province of Şanlurfa’s Halfeti district to raise awareness for water pollution and to highlight the significance of recycling for environment conservation.

The dive, which will be carried out as part of an event by the United Nations Development Program’s (UNDP) Turkey office, targets to underscore the role of local efforts in the solutions of global issues such as environmental pollution and climate crisis.

While drawing attention to environmental problems, the dive also aims to shed light on the importance of waste management in Turkey’s provinces, where the population increased significantly with the migration influx from Syria.

Aside from raising awareness to actualize the zero-waste notion and highlighting local efforts for waste management, the event also aims to strengthen and enhance the social harmony between Syrians living in the region and the host communities.

UNDP’s project aims to improve the waste management activities of municipalities through capacity-building and by establishing a zero-waste management system.

The zero-waste project, introduced by First Lady Emine Erdoğan in 2007, is among the 2023 goals of Turkey. It oversees the most efficient use of resources in waste-management by preventing or minimizing the amount of waste generated in the country.

Ercümen, also the “Life Below Water Advocate” of UNDP Turkey, previously had dived into the Bosphorus to draw attention to plastic pollution.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Destroyed buildings in İzmir not earthquake resistant, reports show

    Destroyed buildings in İzmir not earthquake resistant, reports show

  2. Two children rescued from rubble days after İzmir quake

    Two children rescued from rubble days after İzmir quake

  3. Striking blue moon images from across Turkey

    Striking blue moon images from across Turkey

  4. Turkish health minister urges public to reduce contacts

    Turkish health minister urges public to reduce contacts

  5. Quake death toll rises to 83 in İzmir as rescuers race to find survivors

    Quake death toll rises to 83 in İzmir as rescuers race to find survivors
Recommended
Profiteers seek to exploit earthquake in İzmir, hiking home, service prices

Profiteers seek to exploit earthquake in İzmir, hiking home, service prices
Author Paulo Coelho to make donation after deadly İzmir quake

Author Paulo Coelho to make donation after deadly İzmir quake
Turkish president hails opening of Samsun-Sivas railway

Turkish president hails opening of Samsun-Sivas railway
Funeral held for Turkeys former prime minister

Funeral held for Turkey's former prime minister
Turkey to resume activities in east Med: Ministry

Turkey to resume activities in east Med: Ministry
Quake death toll rises to 85 in İzmir as rescuers race to find survivors

Quake death toll rises to 85 in İzmir as rescuers race to find survivors
WORLD Azerbaijan downs another Armenian SU-25 fighter jet

Azerbaijan downs another Armenian SU-25 fighter jet

Azerbaijan shot down another Armenian Su-25 fighter jet, according to the country's Defense Ministry on Nov. 2, the third Su-25 to be downed in the last four days.

ECONOMY Turkish Central Bank to cut to zero borrowing limits of lenders

Turkish Central Bank to cut to zero borrowing limits of lenders

As part of tightening steps taken under liquidity management, the Turkish Central Bank will reduce to zero borrowing limits of lenders at the Interbank Money Market.

SPORTS Beşiktaş defeat Yeni Malatyaspor 1-0 in Süper Lig

Beşiktaş defeat Yeni Malatyaspor 1-0 in Süper Lig

Beşiktaş beat Yeni Malatyaspor 1-0 for the second consecutive league win on Nov. 1. 