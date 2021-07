Turkish women's volleyball team start Olympics with win over China

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

Turkish women's volleyball team won their first game at the Tokyo Olympics on July 25.

Turkey sealed a 3-0 victory in Pool B against China by winning in straight sets, 21-25, 14-25, 14-25 at Ariake Arena.

Competing along with the U.S., Russian Olympic Committee, Italy, China, and Argentina in group stage, Turkey will face Italy in their second game on July 27.