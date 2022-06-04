Turkish woman involved in major retail theft in New York

NEW YORK

A Turkish woman was among 41 people who allegedly took part in a massive retail theft in New York.

They were charged for their roles in this crime ring that stole luxury clothing and goods and thousands of items from drug stores that were then resold on eBay, New York Mayor Eric Adams and New York Attorney General Letitia James said in a press conference.

During the three-year joint investigation conducted by the New York City Police Department’s (NYPD) Grand Larceny Division and the Office of the Attorney General’s (OAG) Organized Crime Task Force (OCTF), law enforcement seized more than $3.8 million worth of stolen retail items from the enterprise’s alleged boss, Roni Rubinov; more than 550 stolen gift and cash cards and more than $300,000 in cash.

The defendants, including the 26-year-old Akasya Yaşaroğlu, are being charged with various counts of enterprise corruption, money laundering, criminal possession of stolen property, scheme to defraud and conspiracy.

The stolen goods included designer clothing, handbags, belts, shoes, cosmetics, over-the-counter medications as well as over 550 gift cards from approximately 60 different retailers, including Amazon, Home Depot, Walgreens, Visa, Apple iTunes and American Express.