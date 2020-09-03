Turkish watchdog to order Netflix to block access to “Cuties” film in Turkey

ANKARA

Turkey’s broadcasting watchdog has decided to order Netflix to block access to the film “Cuties” due to images of child exploitation, in its first move against content on the U.S. online streaming service.

“It was decided unanimously that the broadcaster must remove the relevant program from its catalog,” the Radio and Television High Council (RTÜK) said in a statement on Sept. 3.

The movie was expected to be released in the coming weeks. The RTÜK has given this decision over the trailer of the film.

Turkey’s Family, Labor and Social Services Ministry had called on the RTÜK to take necessary precautions about the movie.

Netflix describes “Cuties” as the story of an 11-year-old girl who “starts to rebel against her conservative family’s traditions when she becomes fascinated with a free-spirited dance crew.” The movie has been criticized by conservative groups in other countries, including the U.S.