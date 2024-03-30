Turkish voters head to polls in key local elections

ANKARA

Türkiye is gearing up for local elections that will shape the country's administrative landscape for the next five years, with more than 61 million voters expected to head to the polls on March 31.

The country will witness the participation of 61.44 million registered voters, including 1.03 million young individuals casting their ballots for the first time. A total of 206,000 ballot boxes will be distributed across the nation, setting the stage for candidates from 34 political parties.

The elections will determine the mayors in 81 provinces, 973 districts, and 390 towns, along with over 50,000 mukhtars (local heads). Additionally, voters will have their say in selecting members for provincial councils and municipal councils.

In 30 cities under the metropolitan status, voters will elect metropolitan mayors, district mayors, municipal council members and mukhtars. Meanwhile, non-metropolitan areas will see votes cast for provincial council members, district mayors, municipal council members and mukhtars. In rural villages, elections will focus on provincial council membership and the mukhtars.

Taking into account regional conditions and sunset times, the Supreme Election Council (YSK) has adjusted voting hours in 32 eastern provinces, moving them one hour earlier. Citizens in these provinces will now cast their votes between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m., deviating from the standard 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. schedule.

The YSK has previously finalized the order of political parties on the ballot papers. Despite initially qualifying 36 parties, the electoral landscape has seen changes with the withdrawal of two parties and the rebranding of another.

The Innovation Party opted out of the race, reducing the number of participating parties to 35. Furthermore, the Great Türkiye Party transformed into the Ocak Party, while the Young Party (GP) also announced its withdrawal.

Notably absent from the upcoming polls is the Party for Change in Türkiye (TDP), which merged with the Republican People's Party (CHP) in June, under the leadership of current CHP lawmaker Mustafa Sarıgül.

The ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) secured the first spot on the ballot, while the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) landed in the 18th position. The ruling alliance partner, the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), will appear 31st, with the Peoples' Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party) securing the ninth spot.

The ballot paper will see the İYİ (Good) Party claiming the second position and the Democracy and Progress Party (DEVA) securing the 33rd spot. Notably, the Felicity Party and the Future Party are slated for the 34th and 16th positions, respectively.

The positions also delineate the New Welfare Party (YRP) in eighth place, the Workers' Party of Türkiye (TİP) in 32nd and the Democrat Party (DP) in 24th.

Newcomers like the Anatolian Unity Party (ABP) and Bright Democracy Party (ADP) marked their presence on the ballot.

Meanwhile, media outlets are subject to a ban on publishing news, predictions and comments about the election and its results until 6 p.m. on election day. Until 9 p.m., only election-related news and communiqués issued by the YSK are permitted for publication, though the election body retains the authority to adjust this time frame if necessary.