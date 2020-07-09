Turkish virus experts pay working visit to Azerbaijan

  July 09 2020

BAKU- Anadolu Agency
Four members of Turkey's Coronavirus Scientific Advisory Board visited Azerbaijan on July 8 to support the country's fight against the novel coronavirus. 

They were welcomed at Heydar Aliyev International Airport in the capital Baku by Ramin Bayramlı, chairman of the Azerbaijani Management Union of Medical Territorial Units (TABIB).

Dr. Recep Öztürk, a member of the scientific board, told reporters they came to Azerbaijan to exchange ideas with doctors struggling to battle the pandemic in the country, adding as "one nation, two states," Turkey and Azerbaijan have historical ties.

Dr. Seval İzdeş said she would share her experience in intensive care treatment with her Azerbaijani counterparts.

“The region and climate does not matter for the disease. It seems like we will fight this problem for a long time," said Dr. Levent Akın.

Bayramli said cooperation between Turkey and Azerbaijan in the field of health is very good, as in all other areas.

"Our guests, doctors who came from Turkey, will examine our treatment system. We will listen to their recommendations. We will exchange ideas. I believe they will contribute to our fight against the pandemic," he added.

Azerbaijan on Wednesday reported 542 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, while the total number of infections reached 21,916. The tally of recoveries rose by 465 over the past day, reaching 13,100, while the number of fatalities rose by nine to 274.

