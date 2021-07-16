Turkish victory against putschists marked across the world

  • July 16 2021 09:14:31

Turkish victory against putschists marked across the world

RABAT/BUENOS AIRES/JOHANNESBURG/PRISTINA/ERBIL
Turkish victory against putschists marked across the world

Commemoration events were held in various countries on July 15 – the fifth anniversary of the July 15, 2016 defeated coup when the FETÖ tried to oust the government in Turkey.

July 15 is now marked in Turkey as Democracy and National Unity Day, an annual national holiday.

Ceremonies were held in countries including Morocco, Argentina, South Africa, Kosovo, Iran, Pakistan, Libya, Afghanistan, Greece and several European countries to remember the 251 people killed by FETÖ, and salute thousands who were injured while fighting for democracy and rule of law.

Ahmet Aydın Doğan, the Turkish ambassador in Rabat, said Turks fought back and thwarted the coup attempt.

He thanked the Moroccan government for shutting down schools, organizations and companies linked to the terror group.

Doğan paid tribute to Jaouad Merroune, the Moroccan citizen who was killed by putschists on the fateful night.

A gathering was also held at the Turkish mission in South Africa’s capital Pretoria. Ambassador Ayşegül Kandaş said the reaction of Turkish people after the coup attempt proved that they can sacrifice their lives for sake of their country and democracy.

The Turkish embassy in Buenos Aires, Argentina organized a memorial where prayers were recited, and a moment of silence was observed to remember the fallen heroes.

In his speech, Ambassador Şefik Vural Altay said the defeated coup is an evidence of the threat FETÖ posed to Turkey.

Thanks to Turks’ loyalty to democracy, constitutional order and their gallantry, it was prevented, he added.

Several Turkish political parties in Kosovo also marked the day through messages issued on their social media accounts.

In Serbia's Sandzak, where there is a large Bosnian population, a football tournament was held in the memory of those killed amid the coup attempt.

A commemoration event was also held in Iraq’s Erbil by the Turkish diplomatic mission. Consul General Hakan Karaçay said the putschists, despite possessing battle tanks, fighter jets and helicopters, were not able to bypass the Turkish nation.

Turkey's embassy in Prague organized a session in which former president Vaclav Klaus participated. Ambassador Egemen Bağış said July 15 has a key role in contemporary Turkish history as millions of unarmed civilians took to the streets and resisted putschists with bare hands, and eventually achieving the impossible.

Bağış said FETÖ was not just a threat for Turkey but the whole world.

Ihsan Mustafa Yurdakul, the Turkish ambassador to Pakistan, said Islamabad stood with Turkey right after the coup started, and the Turkish nation would never forget the stance of Pakistanis.

He said both the countries have paid a price for their fight against terrorism. 

celebrations, 15 July,

SPORTS Beşiktaş sign forward Kenan Karaman on free transfer

Beşiktaş sign forward Kenan Karaman on free transfer
MOST POPULAR

  1. New printings of Turkish lira banknotes set for release

    New printings of Turkish lira banknotes set for release

  2. Reinstating restrictions not necessary, says health minister

    Reinstating restrictions not necessary, says health minister

  3. Boğaziçi University rector Melih Bulu ousted

    Boğaziçi University rector Melih Bulu ousted

  4. Turkey reports 7,304 new coronavirus cases, 48 more deaths

    Turkey reports 7,304 new coronavirus cases, 48 more deaths

  5. Turkey’s longest, most iconic train journey resumes after virus shutdown

    Turkey’s longest, most iconic train journey resumes after virus shutdown
Recommended
Turkey extends condolences to Germany as flood kills dozens

Turkey extends condolences to Germany as flood kills dozens
Turkeys foreign minister, US envoy discuss Afghan peace

Turkey's foreign minister, US envoy discuss Afghan peace
Turkey, Israel agree to work on improving relations: AKP spokesperson

Turkey, Israel agree to work on improving relations: AKP spokesperson
Turkey summons Greek envoy to protest ill-treatment meted out to football club

Turkey summons Greek envoy to protest ill-treatment meted out to football club
Turkish, Chinese presidents discuss steps to improve bilateral ties

Turkish, Chinese presidents discuss steps to improve bilateral ties
Turkish, Italian defense ministers discuss security issues

Turkish, Italian defense ministers discuss security issues
WORLD Biden bids Merkel farewell: Friends - with disagreements

Biden bids Merkel farewell: Friends - with disagreements

Welcoming Angela Merkel to the White House for a final time, President Joe Biden renewed his concerns to the German chancellor on July 15 about a major, nearly complete Russia-to-Germany gas pipeline but said they agreed Russia must not be allowed to use energy as a weapon.
ECONOMY World Bank provides $1.5 bln in financing to Turkey

World Bank provides $1.5 bln in financing to Turkey

The World Bank said on July 15 that it extended financing worth $1.5 billion for five critical development projects during Fiscal Year 2021. 
SPORTS Beşiktaş sign forward Kenan Karaman on free transfer

Beşiktaş sign forward Kenan Karaman on free transfer

Turkish Süper Lig side Beşiktaş signed forward Kenan Karaman on July 15 on a free transfer from Fortuna Dusseldorf.