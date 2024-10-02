Turkish vessel set for hydrocarbon exploration in Somalia

Turkish vessel set for hydrocarbon exploration in Somalia

ANKARA
Turkish vessel set for hydrocarbon exploration in Somalia

Türkiye's seismic research vessel Oruç Reis is scheduled to depart for Somalia this weekend, Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar has said.

The minister announced the deployment at a conference in the capital Ankara on Oct. 2.

It follows a deal signed between Türkiye and Somalia for hydrocarbon exploration in three designated offshore blocks.

Under the agreement finalized in July, Türkiye will hold exclusive rights to explore and produce hydrocarbons in the blocks, each covering around 5,000 square kilometers.

Two of the blocks are located about 50 kilometers from the Somali coast, while the third is positioned 100 kilometers offshore.

The Oruç Reis will conduct “very important seismic research that will last for months," which could lead exploration, drilling and possibly a discovery, the minister said earlier.

Describing the agreement as “a historic step” for both nations, Bayraktar said the vessel will be accompanied by a 50-person crew and five support ships on its journey to Somalia.

Türkiye maintains a fleet of seven vessels dedicated to hydrocarbon exploration and production at sea. This includes the Oruç Reis and the Barbaros Hayreddin Paşa, another seismic research vessel, as well as drilling vessels Fatih, Yavuz, Kanuni and Abdülhamid Han.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Turkish vessel set for hydrocarbon exploration in Somalia

Turkish vessel set for hydrocarbon exploration in Somalia
LATEST NEWS

  1. Turkish vessel set for hydrocarbon exploration in Somalia

    Turkish vessel set for hydrocarbon exploration in Somalia

  2. Türkiye’s 9-month exports rise 3.2 percent to $193 billion

    Türkiye’s 9-month exports rise 3.2 percent to $193 billion

  3. Israel vows to make Iran pay for missile attack as regionwide conflict grows

    Israel vows to make Iran pay for missile attack as regionwide conflict grows

  4. Israel declares UN chief 'persona non grata'

    Israel declares UN chief 'persona non grata'

  5. Israel-Hezbollah tension see new heights with clash, strikes

    Israel-Hezbollah tension see new heights with clash, strikes
Recommended
Türkiye’s major tech event Teknofest kicks off in Adana

Türkiye’s major tech event Teknofest kicks off in Adana
CHP divided over standing for Erdoğan in parliament

CHP divided over standing for Erdoğan in parliament
Turkish parliamentary commission plans to summon Netflix

Turkish parliamentary commission plans to summon Netflix
Turkish intel, police nab fugitive ex-judge over FETÖ ties

Turkish intel, police nab fugitive ex-judge over FETÖ ties
Stem cell therapy offers hope for cat

Stem cell therapy offers hope for cat
‘15 pct of foreigners stay in houses instead of hotels in Antalya’

‘15 pct of foreigners stay in houses instead of hotels in Antalya’
WORLD Israel vows to make Iran pay for missile attack as regionwide conflict grows

Israel vows to make Iran pay for missile attack as regionwide conflict grows

Israel vowed to make Iran "pay" for firing a barrage of missiles at its territory, with Tehran warning on Wednesday it would launch an even bigger attack if it is targeted as the destruction and violence persist in Lebanon and Gaza.
ECONOMY Türkiye’s 9-month exports rise 3.2 percent to $193 billion

Türkiye’s 9-month exports rise 3.2 percent to $193 billion

Türkiye’s exports increased by 3.2 percent in the January-September period from a year ago to reach $192.8 billion, according to data from the Trade Ministry on Oct. 3.
SPORTS Beşiktaş, Fenerbahçe in Europa League tests

Beşiktaş, Fenerbahçe in Europa League tests

Two Turkish clubs launch their Europa League league stage campaigns on Sept. 26, when Beşiktaş travels to Ajax and Fenerbahçe hosts Union SG.
﻿