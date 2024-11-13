Turkish, US top diplomats discuss developments in Gaza, Lebanon

ISTANBUL

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday exchanged a phone conversation to discuss the latest developments in Gaza and Lebanon, as both face continued Israeli attacks.

Fidan and Blinken also touched on the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia, the Turkish ministry's spokesperson, Öncü Keçeli, said on X.

Their call follows a prior discussion on Oct. 24, when Blinken was on a tour of the Middle East aimed at supporting efforts to end the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

During his talks with global leaders, Fidan has continued to urge for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, citing the dire humanitarian situation in the region.

The minister emphasizes the importance of ensuring sustained humanitarian aid access to the besieged enclave, calling for a swift response to alleviate civilian suffering.

Israel has continued its devastating offensive on the Gaza Strip since Oct. 7, 2023. The onslaught has killed more than 43,000 people and rendered the enclave almost uninhabitable.

The conflict has spread to Lebanon, with Israel launching deadly strikes across the country, which have killed nearly 3,200 people and injured over 14,000 others since last October.