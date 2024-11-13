Turkish, US top diplomats discuss developments in Gaza, Lebanon

Turkish, US top diplomats discuss developments in Gaza, Lebanon

ISTANBUL
Turkish, US top diplomats discuss developments in Gaza, Lebanon

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday exchanged a phone conversation to discuss the latest developments in Gaza and Lebanon, as both face continued Israeli attacks.

Fidan and Blinken also touched on the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia, the Turkish ministry's spokesperson, Öncü Keçeli, said on X.

Their call follows a prior discussion on Oct. 24, when Blinken was on a tour of the Middle East aimed at supporting efforts to end the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

During his talks with global leaders, Fidan has continued to urge for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, citing the dire humanitarian situation in the region.

The minister emphasizes the importance of ensuring sustained humanitarian aid access to the besieged enclave, calling for a swift response to alleviate civilian suffering.

Israel has continued its devastating offensive on the Gaza Strip since Oct. 7, 2023. The onslaught has killed more than 43,000 people and rendered the enclave almost uninhabitable.

The conflict has spread to Lebanon, with Israel launching deadly strikes across the country, which have killed nearly 3,200 people and injured over 14,000 others since last October.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Trump, Biden shake hands in White House

Trump, Biden shake hands in White House
LATEST NEWS

  1. Trump, Biden shake hands in White House

    Trump, Biden shake hands in White House

  2. At least 21 killed as Israeli army steps up attacks in Gaza

    At least 21 killed as Israeli army steps up attacks in Gaza

  3. US, Japan, S. Korea launch massive multidomain military drill

    US, Japan, S. Korea launch massive multidomain military drill

  4. US Muslim group declares Biden a ‘war criminal’ for continuing to send weapons to Israel

    US Muslim group declares Biden a ‘war criminal’ for continuing to send weapons to Israel

  5. Zeyrek Çinili Bath Museum welcomes visitors with guided tours

    Zeyrek Çinili Bath Museum welcomes visitors with guided tours
Recommended
No risk to humans from bird flu in Türkiye, says expert

No risk to humans from bird flu in Türkiye, says expert
Full-scale drill marks Düzce quake anniversary

Full-scale drill marks Düzce quake anniversary
Pina project makes breakthrough in Marmara Sea conservation

Pina project makes breakthrough in Marmara Sea conservation

Istanbul remembers victims of bombing on İstiklal Street

Istanbul remembers victims of bombing on İstiklal Street

Parliament pulls espionage bill article for revision

Parliament pulls espionage bill article for revision
New system causes days-long delays at Türkiye-Georgia border

New system causes days-long delays at Türkiye-Georgia border
There is ground for peace in Syria, says Erdoğan

There is ground for peace in Syria, says Erdoğan
WORLD Trump, Biden shake hands in White House

Trump, Biden shake hands in White House

Donald Trump made a triumphant return to the White House on Wednesday, where outgoing president Joe Biden offered a show of civility to the bitter rival who denied him the same courtesy four years ago.

ECONOMY CIMPOR Global won second prize in prestigious Africa business award

CIMPOR Global won second prize in prestigious Africa business award

CIMPOR Global, a subsidiary of TCC Group, has been awarded the "Second Prize" at the 2024 Doing Business in Africa Award, an accolade bestowed by the Netherlands-Africa Business Council (NABC) for its successful sustainability practices.

SPORTS Galatasaray stuns Spurs, Fenerbahçe falls in Europa League

Galatasaray stuns Spurs, Fenerbahçe falls in Europa League

Victor Osimhen scored twice as Galatasaray inflicted a first Europa League defeat of the season on Tottenham with a 3-2 victory in Istanbul, while Fenerbahçe suffered a 3-1 loss against AZ Alkmaar on Nov. 7.
﻿