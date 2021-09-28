Turkish, US presidents to meet during G20 Leaders' Summit in Italy

ANKARA
Turkey's president will hold a bilateral meeting with his U.S. counterpart as part of the upcoming G20 Leaders' Summit in Italy.

Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will meet with Joe Biden at the summit to be held on Oct. 30-31 in Rome, according to official sources.

Earlier this month, Erdogan had voiced hope that, as NATO allies, Washington and Ankara would treat each other amicably and not with hostility.

Speaking to the press before his return from New York, where he had gone to attend the 76th U.N. General Assembly session, Erdoğan said he had worked well with former US presidents George W. Bush, Barack Obama, and Donald Trump, lamenting that relations did not start off well with Biden.

Eighteen candidates of Turkish descent have been elected as lawmakers in Germany’s federal parliament, Bundestag, in the country’s elections that took place on Sept. 26.
S&P boosts Turkey's GDP forecast to 8.6%

International credit rating agency Standard & Poor's (S&P) raised its gross domestic product growth forecast for Turkey to 8.6% in a fresh report released late on Sept. 27. 
Injury-hit Beşiktaş to play Ajax in Champions League

A depleted Beşiktaş squad will be in Amsterdam on Sept. 28 when the Turkish champion plays Ajax in a Champions League Group C match.