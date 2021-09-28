Turkish, US presidents to meet during G20 Leaders' Summit in Italy

ANKARA

Turkey's president will hold a bilateral meeting with his U.S. counterpart as part of the upcoming G20 Leaders' Summit in Italy.

Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will meet with Joe Biden at the summit to be held on Oct. 30-31 in Rome, according to official sources.

Earlier this month, Erdogan had voiced hope that, as NATO allies, Washington and Ankara would treat each other amicably and not with hostility.

Speaking to the press before his return from New York, where he had gone to attend the 76th U.N. General Assembly session, Erdoğan said he had worked well with former US presidents George W. Bush, Barack Obama, and Donald Trump, lamenting that relations did not start off well with Biden.



