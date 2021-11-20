Turkish, US presidential aides discuss ties, regional matters

  • November 20 2021 09:50:45

Turkish, US presidential aides discuss ties, regional matters

ANKARA
Turkish, US presidential aides discuss ties, regional matters

Turkish presidential spokesperson İbrahim Kalın and U..S National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan exchanged views on bilateral relations and regional issues during a telephone call on Nov. 19. 

The two officials spoke about political and economic relations, cooperation in defense, global and regional matters, the Turkish Presidency said in a statement.

They also discussed the humanitarian and political situation in Afghanistan, the territorial integrity of Syria and clearing of terrorists, the political process and upcoming elections in Libya, Nagorno-Karabakh, developments on Ukraine’s borders, the migrant crisis on the Poland-Belarus border and developments in the Eastern Mediterranean.

Details of a joint strategic mechanism agreed during the meeting between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and U.S. President Joe Biden on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Rome were also discussed.

U.S. National Security Council spokesperson Emily Horne also said in a statement that Kalın and Sullivan “discussed next steps in U.S.-Turkey bilateral engagements” after the meeting between Biden and Erdoğan in Rome on Oct. 31.

“They exchanged views on a range of regional issues, including developments in Ukraine, Afghanistan, Syria, and the South Caucasus, as well as the importance of maintaining stability in the Eastern Mediterranean,” she said.

 

US, Diplomacy,

WORLD Dutch police fire warning shots as Covid riots hit Rotterdam

Dutch police fire warning shots as Covid riots hit Rotterdam
MOST POPULAR

  1. Video clip shot on Cyprus’ ghost town stirs debate

    Video clip shot on Cyprus’ ghost town stirs debate

  2. Istanbul’s historic city walls digitalized

    Istanbul’s historic city walls digitalized

  3. US committed to deepening cooperation with Turkey: Official

    US committed to deepening cooperation with Turkey: Official

  4. Turkey doing its best to protect NATO borders: Akar

    Turkey doing its best to protect NATO borders: Akar

  5. State lenders follow suit after Central Bank cuts interest rates

    State lenders follow suit after Central Bank cuts interest rates
Recommended
Aegean Sea pushbacks divert irregular migration to Italy: Minister

Aegean Sea pushbacks divert irregular migration to Italy: Minister
Turkish FM discusses ties with Russian counterpart

Turkish FM discusses ties with Russian counterpart
Turkey doing its best to protect NATO borders: Akar

Turkey doing its best to protect NATO borders: Akar
US committed to deepening cooperation with Turkey: Official

US committed to deepening cooperation with Turkey: Official

EU official visits Turkey amid migration crisis with Belarus

EU official visits Turkey amid migration crisis with Belarus
Presidents of Turkey, Niger discuss regional development

Presidents of Turkey, Niger discuss regional development
WORLD Dutch police fire warning shots as Covid riots hit Rotterdam

Dutch police fire warning shots as Covid riots hit Rotterdam

Dutch police fired warning shots, injuring at least two people, after rioters against a partial Covid lockdown torched a police car and hurled stones in Rotterdam on Nov. 19.
ECONOMY State lenders follow suit after Central Bank cuts interest rates

State lenders follow suit after Central Bank cuts interest rates

Turkish state-owned lenders Ziraat, Vakıfbank and Halkbank have lowered loan interest rates between 50 and100 basis points on Nov. 19.
SPORTS All eyes on intercontinental derby between Galatasaray, Fenerbahçe

All eyes on intercontinental derby between Galatasaray, Fenerbahçe

Following the international break, football fans in Turkey eye the coming intercontinental derby between Istanbul's fierce rivals, Galatasaray and Fenerbahçe, on Nov. 21.