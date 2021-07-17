Turkish, US officials discuss bilateral ties, regional issues

ANKARA

Senior Turkish and U.S. officials on July 16 spoke over the phone about bilateral ties and various regional issues, said a statement by the Presidency of the Republic of Turkey.

Afghanistan, Syria, the Eastern Mediterranean, and Cyprus were also on the agenda during the phone call between Turkey's presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalın and U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, the statement said.

The two sides agreed to continue constructive and strategic cooperation between the two countries after last month's "positive" meeting between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and U.S. President Joe Biden on the margins of a NATO summit last month, it said.

Turkey is determined to continue its efforts in cooperation with the international community to ensure peace and stability in regional and global issues, the statement added.