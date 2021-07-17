Turkish, US officials discuss bilateral ties, regional issues

  • July 17 2021 09:37:29

Turkish, US officials discuss bilateral ties, regional issues

ANKARA
Turkish, US officials discuss bilateral ties, regional issues

Senior Turkish and U.S. officials on July 16 spoke over the phone about bilateral ties and various regional issues, said a statement by the Presidency of the Republic of Turkey.

Afghanistan, Syria, the Eastern Mediterranean, and Cyprus were also on the agenda during the phone call between Turkey's presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalın and U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, the statement said.

The two sides agreed to continue constructive and strategic cooperation between the two countries after last month's "positive" meeting between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and U.S. President Joe Biden on the margins of a NATO summit last month, it said.

Turkey is determined to continue its efforts in cooperation with the international community to ensure peace and stability in regional and global issues, the statement added.

US, ibrahim kalın,

WORLD Sydney tightens lockdown amid ’stubborn’ outbreak

Sydney tightens lockdown amid ’stubborn’ outbreak
MOST POPULAR

  1. I will convey messages of world peace from Turkish Cyprus: Erdoğan

    I will convey messages of world peace from Turkish Cyprus: Erdoğan

  2. What good news will Erdoğan disclose in Northern Cyprus?

    What good news will Erdoğan disclose in Northern Cyprus?

  3. Traffic checks tightened ahead of busy Eid al-Adha holiday

    Traffic checks tightened ahead of busy Eid al-Adha holiday

  4. AKP, MHP agree to lower election threshold to 5 percent

    AKP, MHP agree to lower election threshold to 5 percent

  5. Turkey’s longest, most iconic train journey resumes after virus shutdown

    Turkey’s longest, most iconic train journey resumes after virus shutdown
Recommended
Turkish envoy raises Greeces flagrant violations with UN chief

Turkish envoy raises Greece's 'flagrant violations' with UN chief
Turkish victory against putschists marked across the world

Turkish victory against putschists marked across the world
Turkey extends condolences to Germany as flood kills dozens

Turkey extends condolences to Germany as flood kills dozens
Turkeys foreign minister, US envoy discuss Afghan peace

Turkey's foreign minister, US envoy discuss Afghan peace
Turkey, Israel agree to work on improving relations: AKP spokesperson

Turkey, Israel agree to work on improving relations: AKP spokesperson
Turkey summons Greek envoy to protest ill-treatment meted out to football club

Turkey summons Greek envoy to protest ill-treatment meted out to football club
WORLD Sydney tightens lockdown amid ’stubborn’ outbreak

Sydney tightens lockdown amid ’stubborn’ outbreak

Australian authorities ordered more businesses to close on July 17 along with a slew of new restrictions in the country’s largest city as a weeks-long lockdown failed to quash an outbreak of Covid-19.
ECONOMY Turkey’s Green Deal road map released

Turkey’s Green Deal road map released

The Turkish Trade Ministry on July 16 released its detailed plan to adapt with the European Green Deal standards in its economic activity, particularly the exporting sectors.
SPORTS Istanbul to host 2023 Champions League final

Istanbul to host 2023 Champions League final

The 2023 UEFA Champions League final will be held in Istanbul, the governing body of European football announced on July 16. 