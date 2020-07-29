Turkish, US navies in joint exercise in east Med

  • July 29 2020 15:00:00

ANKARA
Turkish and American navy forces have carried out joint maritime trainings in the central and eastern Mediterranean Sea, the Turkish Defense Ministry said on July 29.

“Turkish Navy’s Operation Mediterranean Shield unit Flag of Turkey TCG KEMALREİS conducted maritime trainings with the Flag of United States EISENHOWER Carrier Strike Group on 28 July 2020 in the Central and Eastern Mediterranean,” read the statement posted on the official Twitter account of the Defense Ministry.

The exercise came as a standoff between Turkey and Greece has been resolved after Germany’s mediation.

