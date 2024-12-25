Turkish, US defense chiefs discuss Syria, regional defense

Turkish, US defense chiefs discuss Syria, regional defense

ISTANBUL
Turkish, US defense chiefs discuss Syria, regional defense

Defense Minister Yaşar Güler and U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin discussed regional defense and security issues, especially Syria, in a phone call on Dec. 24.

Güler and Austin also discussed bilateral ties during the call, Türkiye's Defense Ministry said on X.

The call came amid the transition in Syria after the fall earlier this month of the Assad regime.

Ankara accuses the U.S.-backed YPG — the main component of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) — of being affiliated with PKK, which is listed as a terror organization by Türkiye, the United States and the European Union.

Thirteen years of civil war in Syria has left more than half a million people dead and fragmented the country into zones of influence controlled by different armed groups backed by regional and international powers.

The new administration appointed by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) has adopted an inclusive discourse, seeking to reassure groups in the multi-confessional and multi-ethnic country.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() UN force sounds alarm over Israeli destruction in south Lebanon

UN force sounds alarm over Israeli 'destruction' in south Lebanon
LATEST NEWS

  1. UN force sounds alarm over Israeli 'destruction' in south Lebanon

    UN force sounds alarm over Israeli 'destruction' in south Lebanon

  2. Finance, insurance employees received highest pay last year

    Finance, insurance employees received highest pay last year

  3. Local FMCG market expands 11 pct in 9 months: Research

    Local FMCG market expands 11 pct in 9 months: Research

  4. ‘Energy imports decline amid higher use of renewables

    ‘Energy imports decline amid higher use of renewables

  5. Japan to maximize nuclear power in clean-energy push

    Japan to maximize nuclear power in clean-energy push
Recommended
Turkish, Jordanian foreign ministers discuss Syria

Turkish, Jordanian foreign ministers discuss Syria
Türkiye ‘condemns’ car attack at Christmas market in Germany

Türkiye ‘condemns’ car attack at Christmas market in Germany
Turkish, German FMs discuss post-Assad Syria

Turkish, German FMs discuss post-Assad Syria
Turkish, German FMs to discuss post-Assad Syria

Turkish, German FMs to discuss post-Assad Syria
Erdoğan: End of the road near for PKK

Erdoğan: End of the road near for PKK
World leaders stress Türkiyes pivotal role in Syria

World leaders stress Türkiye's pivotal role in Syria
WORLD UN force sounds alarm over Israeli destruction in south Lebanon

UN force sounds alarm over Israeli 'destruction' in south Lebanon

The United Nations' peacekeeping force in Lebanon expressed concern on Thursday at the "continuing" damage done by Israeli forces in the country's south despite a ceasefire in the war with Hezbollah.
ECONOMY Finance, insurance employees received highest pay last year

Finance, insurance employees received highest pay last year

Employees working in the finance-insurance sector received the highest pay in 2023, according to data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK).
SPORTS Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray ended the first half of the Turkish Süper Lig season atop the standings, eight points clear of its closest follower thanks to a Victor Osimhen-led 5-1 win over Kayserispor on Dec. 22 night.
﻿