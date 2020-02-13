Turkish, US defense chiefs discuss Syria, Iraq

  • February 13 2020 09:16:00

Turkish, US defense chiefs discuss Syria, Iraq

BRUSSELS - Anadolu Agency
Turkish, US defense chiefs discuss Syria, Iraq

Defense Minister Hulusi Akar (R) met with his U.S. counterpart Mark Esper on the sidelines of NATO defense ministers' meeting in Brussels, Belgium, on Feb. 12, 2020. (AA Photo)

Turkish and U.S. defense ministers discussed on Feb. 12 the situation in Syria and Iraq on the sidelines of NATO defense ministers meeting in Brussels.

Turkey's defense chief Hulusi Akar and his U.S. counterpart Mark Esper exchanged views on security and defense issues regarding Syria and Iraq, including the situation in Idlib.

The ministers discussed the importance of more concrete steps by both the U.S. and NATO on Idlib.

Prior to the main meeting of the NATO defense ministers, Akar expressed content with statements by U.S. officials regarding the latest developments in Idlib.

Akar meets with Panagiotopoulos 

Akar also met with his Greek counterpart Nikos Panagiotopoulos on Feb. 12 in Brussels and agreed to hold talks later this month on confidence-building measures.

Talks between delegations from the two countries will take place in Athens from Feb. 17-21.

Akar and Panagiotopoulos also underlined the importance of keeping dialogue channels open between the two countries.

Within the scope of the NATO Defense Ministers Meeting, Akar participated in a session held for countries taking part in NATO's Resolute Support mission and then met with Ukrainian Defense Minister Andriy Zagorodniuk.

The two counterparts also discussed regional developments and cooperation on military issues.

Akar also attended the first session of the NATO Defense Ministers Meeting, which addressed the alliance's operations and missions.

At the two-day meeting in Brussels, NATO defense ministers are discussing security and stability in the Middle East with a special focus on the fight against ISIL as well as the alliance's role in Afghanistan and its response to Russian missile deployments.

Greece,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkish president openly challenges Russia in Syria

    Turkish president openly challenges Russia in Syria

  2. Turkey, UK, US asked to arrest senior UAE officials

    Turkey, UK, US asked to arrest senior UAE officials

  3. First supermoon of 2020 brightens up Edirne skies

    First supermoon of 2020 brightens up Edirne skies

  4. US jets carry out airstrike in northeast Syria

    US jets carry out airstrike in northeast Syria

  5. Erdoğan says Turkey will hit regime forces anywhere if troops hurt

    Erdoğan says Turkey will hit regime forces anywhere if troops hurt
Recommended
Top Turkish official slams regime attacks in Idlib

Top Turkish official slams regime attacks in Idlib
3 YPG/PKK terrorists surrender to Turkish forces

3 YPG/PKK terrorists surrender to Turkish forces
Turkey deports German national over terror links

Turkey deports German national over terror links
Four mine workers killed in road accident in western Turkey

Four mine workers killed in road accident in western Turkey
Body of watchman last seen in Mersin found off Cyprus

Body of watchman last seen in Mersin found off Cyprus
Ankara urges EU to take principled stand against terror

Ankara urges EU to take 'principled stand' against terror
Turkish, US officials discuss developments in Syria

Turkish, US officials discuss developments in Syria
WORLD Italian Senate lifts immunity of defiant Salvini over migrant boat

Italian Senate lifts immunity of defiant Salvini over migrant boat

Italian senators voted on Feb. 12 to lift immunity for far-right leader Matteo Salvini, opening the way for a potentially career-ending trial over accusations that he illegally detained migrants at sea last year.
ECONOMY Industrial output rises 8.6 pct in December

Industrial output rises 8.6 pct in December

Turkey’s industrial production increased by 3.6 percent year-on-year in December 2019, data from the Turkish Statistics Institute (TÜİK) showed on Feb. 13.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe Beko move to final four in Turkish Cup

Fenerbahçe Beko move to final four in Turkish Cup

Fenerbahçe Beko defeated Teksüt Bandırma 100-70 on Feb. 12 to qualify for the final four stage of the Solgar Vitamin Turkish Cup.