Turkish university develops 8-minute virus test kit

  • September 09 2020 09:29:59

Turkish university develops 8-minute virus test kit

ÇANAKKALE
Turkish university develops 8-minute virus test kit

A university in northwestern Turkey has developed a test for the novel coronavirus that produces results in eight minutes, experts announced on Sept. 8. 

Mustafa Kemal Sezgintürk, a lecturer at Çanakkale Onsekiz Mart University's Bioengineering Department, said with the new test kit, faster and more reliable results could be obtained compared to similar tests in the world.

For his part, university Rector Sedat Murat said the most important part of the project was that it was the first of its kind developed not only in Turkey but also in the rest of the world.

"There are only antibody tests in the world. The accuracy rate varies at 63% in PCRs. In other words, there is a margin of error of around 40%, but with this test developed by our professor, a 100% result is obtained in a short time like five to 10 minutes," Murat said.

The test also determines whether one has had COVID-19 earlier, he added.

Sezgintürk noted that the team had been conducting research with the university's own resources since mid-March.

"The product of our project has become a kit that produces results in a very short time in eight minutes and gives much more accurate results than the ones currently on the market," he said.

"We're about to complete our work," he said. "In a few weeks, the optimization process we'll conduct on real blood samples will be completed. After that, hopefully, our kit will be ready for use."

Noting that they had begun efforts to start the mass production of the kit, Sezgintürk said: "The patent rights of the kit we've developed will have to be obtained first."

"We'll also apply to our country's funding institutions. They had also given very substantial support in this regard," he said, adding that they planned to introduce the project to important funders including development agencies and the Health Ministry.

 

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey announces stricter measures to curb spread of virus

    Turkey announces stricter measures to curb spread of virus

  2. Turkey dares Greece to negotiation table

    Turkey dares Greece to negotiation table

  3. First train that connects center to Istanbul Airport put on rails

    First train that connects center to Istanbul Airport put on rails

  4. Turkey-Iran dialogue decisive in solving local problems: Erdoğan

    Turkey-Iran dialogue decisive in solving local problems: Erdoğan

  5. Coronavirus death toll reaches 6,782 as daily cases increase by 1,761

    Coronavirus death toll reaches 6,782 as daily cases increase by 1,761
Recommended
Preschoolers, 1st graders due back in school

Preschoolers, 1st graders due back in school
Suspect in Reyhanlı bombing case detained

Suspect in Reyhanlı bombing case detained
Turkey closely following Libyan peace talks in Morocco

Turkey 'closely following' Libyan peace talks in Morocco
Ankara, Tehran agree to take steps against PKK, PJAK

Ankara, Tehran agree to take steps against PKK, PJAK
Magnitude 4.1 earthquake strikes in Marmara Sea

Magnitude 4.1 earthquake strikes in Marmara Sea
Turkey-Greece military delegation talks delayed

Turkey-Greece military delegation talks delayed

WORLD India, China accuse each other of firing in the air on tense border

India, China accuse each other of firing in the air on tense border

India and China have accused each other of firing in the air during a new confrontation on their border in the western Himalayas, in a further escalation of military tension between the nuclear-armed nations.

ECONOMY Turkeys furniture, paper, forestry exports hit $3.5 bln

Turkey's furniture, paper, forestry exports hit $3.5 bln

Turkey exported furniture, paper, and forestry products worth $3.5 billion in the first eight months of this year, an industry group said on Sept 8.
SPORTS Heat oust depleted Bucks to reach NBA East finals, Lakers down Rockets

Heat oust depleted Bucks to reach NBA East finals, Lakers down Rockets

The Miami Heat punched their ticket to the NBA Eastern Conference finals on Sept. 8, beating top-seeded Milwaukee 103-94 as injured Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo watched from the bench.