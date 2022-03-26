Turkish, Ukrainian leaders discuss latest developments in Ukraine war

ANKARA

The presidents of Turkey and Ukraine discussed the situation on the ground in the Russia-Ukraine war, as well as "the stage reached" in talks to end the conflict, according to a statement by the Turkish communications directorate on March 25.

Stating that he had reiterated at the NATO Leaders' Summit the support for Ukraine's territorial integrity, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said that during the bilateral meetings he had comprehensively shared with the leaders the active and principled policy Turkey pursued and the efficient diplomatic efforts it had been exerting.

President Erdoğan stressed to Vlodymyr Zelenksy that Türkiye had provided all the help within its power during this process.