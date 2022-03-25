Turkey in close contact with Russia, Ukraine for ceasefire: Erdoğan

  March 25 2022

BRUSSELS
“We have a strategic partnership with Ukraine in addition to our deep-rooted, multidimensional and close relations. Also, we attach importance to being in a constructive dialogue with Russia, another neighbor of ours, on the basis of mutual trust. We are in close contact with both countries with a view to putting an immediate end to the war,' Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said peaking at a press conference following the Extraordinary Summit of NATO Heads of State and Government on March 24. 

Erdoğan said: “We are going through a period in which not only the security architecture of Europe but also the global perception of security has been changing. Today, it has been a month since the Ukraine-Russia war began. We as NATO allies have come together at leaders’ level to address both the recent developments and the measures the Alliance has taken in the current security environment.”

Erdoğan stated: “It is noteworthy that NATO has once again given messages of unity and solidarity after the virtual summit on February 25. Turkey’s strong support for Ukraine’s territorial integrity and sovereignty since 2014 is known by everyone. We have stated at every opportunity that we never have and never will recognize Crimea’s annexation, and we continue to do so. On the occasion of the summit, I once again strongly reiterated our support for Ukraine’s territorial integrity. Our stance on Russia’s attack on Ukraine is clear and consistent with this principled policy of ours. The destruction and humanitarian tragedy caused by the war are evident. The war-torn cities, hospitals, schools and houses that have nearly turned into wrecks, and weeping refugees, who packed all their assets in one suitcase, have all reminded us once again of the bitter face of wars.”

Stating that ss the conflicts continued, the destruction of the war, unfortunately, increased as well for both sides, President Erdoğan said: “Both Russia and Ukraine are our neighbors in the Black Sea. We have a strategic partnership with Ukraine in addition to our deep-rooted, multidimensional and close relations. Also, we attach importance to being in a constructive dialogue with Russia, another neighbor of ours, on the basis of mutual trust. Turkey, as a country which has been carrying the burden of the war in Syria almost alone for the past 11 years, work in order for peace to prevail in the region. We are in close contact with both countries with a view to putting an immediate end to the war. We closely follow and support the negotiations between the parties.

“We have thus far taken many steps to facilitate the negotiation process. Us bringing together the Foreign Ministers in Antalya and the talks our Minister of Foreign Affairs held in Moscow and Lviv were each a turning point. We believe that the final solution should be based on a reliable formula to be accepted by both countries and the international community.”

Underscoring that Ukraine’s sovereignty and independence must be the main priority, President Erdoğan went on to say: “We are cautiously optimistic about the progress made in certain points at the negotiations. Since the beginning of the war we have been using the authority given our country by the Montreux Convention in a manner to ease the tension in the Black Sea.”

 

 

Diplomacy,

