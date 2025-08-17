Turkish, Ukrainian FMs discuss peace process, Alaska summit

ANKARA

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Saturday held a phone call with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha.

According to Turkish diplomatic sources, the two ministers spoke about the Alaska summit between the U.S. and Russian presidents on Friday, which was held as part of efforts to end the war between Russia and Ukraine.

Fidan said lasting peace could only be achieved through a process that included Ukraine, stressing the significance of the upcoming meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington, DC, on August 18.

The Turkish foreign minister added that Türkiye will continue to support diplomatic efforts to achieve peace and is ready to take on a role.