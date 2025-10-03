Turkish, UAE central banks ink swap, cooperation agreements

Turkish, UAE central banks ink swap, cooperation agreements

ISTANBUL
Turkish, UAE central banks ink swap, cooperation agreements

The central banks of Türkiye and the United Arab Emirates signed three agreements, including a swap deal to strengthen financial cooperation and enhance trade and economic ties between the two countries.

The deals include a bilateral currency swap agreement between the Turkish Lira and the UAE’s dirham, alongside two memoranda of understanding: One to promote the use of local currencies for cross-border transactions and another to interlink their payment and messaging systems.

The swap agreement is for 198 billion liras ($4.76 billion) and 18 billion UAE dirhams ($4.9 billion), mutually.

It is designed to enhance bilateral trade and strengthen financial cooperation between the two nations by providing local currency liquidity to financial markets, thereby facilitating more efficient and effective settlement of cross-border financial and commercial transactions, the Turkish Central Bank said.

The first pact seeks to establish a framework for encouraging the use of the UAE’s dirham and Turkish Lira in cross-border transaction settlement. The second agreement seeks to boost the use of domestic payment cards and ease cross-border payment transactions while adhering to the regulatory and supervisory requirements of both countries.

It also promotes the sharing of knowledge in creating platforms for central bank digital currency (CBDC) for both people and organizations.

It also describes how the UAE's instant payment platform (Aani) and Türkiye's FAST system would be integrated to improve the effectiveness of cross-border financial transactions.

This involves connecting switches and electronic systems in both nations to increase interoperability and operational efficiency.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() 36 Turkish activists from Sumud Flotilla set to return home today: Foreign Ministry

36 Turkish activists from Sumud Flotilla set to return home today: Foreign Ministry
LATEST NEWS

  1. 36 Turkish activists from Sumud Flotilla set to return home today: Foreign Ministry

    36 Turkish activists from Sumud Flotilla set to return home today: Foreign Ministry

  2. US says kills four in new attack on alleged drug-smuggling boat

    US says kills four in new attack on alleged drug-smuggling boat

  3. Night museum visits extended until November at three historical sites

    Night museum visits extended until November at three historical sites

  4. Large Byzantine bath unearthed in Olympos Ancient City

    Large Byzantine bath unearthed in Olympos Ancient City

  5. Three chefs, three feasts, one language

    Three chefs, three feasts, one language
Recommended
Türkiye-UAE swap deal to enhance digital banking, attract Gulf investments

Türkiye-UAE swap deal to enhance digital banking, attract Gulf investments
Turkish state petroleum company to operate 2 oil fields in Kazakhstan

Turkish state petroleum company to operate 2 oil fields in Kazakhstan
US Treasury chief says fully prepared to support Argentina

US Treasury chief says 'fully prepared' to support Argentina
India and China to resume flights after a 5-year hiatus

India and China to resume flights after a 5-year hiatus
Annual inflation rises slightly to 33.29 percent in September

Annual inflation rises slightly to 33.29 percent in September
Boeing defense workers strike may last weeks or even months

Boeing defense workers strike may last 'weeks or even months'
WORLD US says kills four in new attack on alleged drug-smuggling boat

US says kills four in new attack on alleged drug-smuggling boat

U.S. forces carried out a strike on an alleged drug-smuggling boat off the coast of Venezuela on Friday, killing four people, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said.
ECONOMY Türkiye-UAE swap deal to enhance digital banking, attract Gulf investments

Türkiye-UAE swap deal to enhance digital banking, attract Gulf investments

Economists predict that the currency swap agreement signed Thursday between the central banks of Türkiye and the United Arab Emirates will spur growth in Türkiye's digital banking sector and encourage new investments from the Gulf region.
SPORTS Galatasaray edges Liverpool 1-0 in Champions League clash

Galatasaray edges Liverpool 1-0 in Champions League clash

Galatasaray secured a 1-0 victory over Liverpool in a thrilling UEFA Champions League fixture Tuesday.
﻿