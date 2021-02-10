Turkish TV series exceed expectations in Spain

MADRID

The popularity of Turkish TV series in Spain has exceeded all expectations, said Jose Antonio Anton, deputy general Manager of Atresmedia Group, which sells Turkish TV series to Spain.



In his interview published in the Spanish newspaper El Confidencial, Anton said that Atresmedia got ahead of its biggest rival Mediaset in the ratings for the second time in the last 10 years thanks to the Turkish TV series.



“Turkish TV series have been successful all over the world for the last 10 years,” he said, adding that Turkish TV series “Fatmagül’ün Suçu Ne?” (What is Fatmagül’s Fault) became a phenomenon in Spain by exceeding all expectations in January 2018.



Noting that Turkey is the second country after the United States in the export of TV series, he said, “Turkish TV series are of very high quality and unique. It covers all genres such as drama, comedy, horror, detective and history. Behind this is a very high-end industry of more than 20 years, including big budgets, great scripts, acting and outdoor shots.”



Stating that he visited some sets in Turkey, Anton said, “The production teams are very professional. Although the process is very difficult, they make incredibly successful outdoor and natural environment shots. They have a solid industry. The actors are real stars. For these reasons, we think that Turkish TV series are a worldwide phenomenon.”



While the number of Turkish TV series that air on Spanish televisions exceeds 15, it is observed that they are broadcast as primetime television series.