Turkish Treasury to repay over $21.2 bln debt in March-May

  • February 27 2021 10:02:40

Turkish Treasury to repay over $21.2 bln debt in March-May

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Turkish Treasury to repay over $21.2 bln debt in March-May

Turkey's Treasury will repay debts worth 157 billion Turkish liras (around $21.2 billion) in March-May.

It will repay 40.6 billion Turkish liras ($5.5 billion) in external debts with 11.1 billion lira ($1.5 billion) in interest payments, the Treasury and Finance Ministry announced on Feb. 26. 

In the next three months, 116.5 billion Turkish liras (around $15.7 billion) of domestic debt redemption is also projected - 20% of this amount will be interest payments, while the rest will be the principal payment.

According to the ministry's borrowing strategy, the Treasury will borrow 128.2 billion Turkish liras ($17.3 billion) from domestic markets from March to May.

The Treasury has projected to hold 23 bond auctions and a direct sale of lease certificates - no planned external borrowing - during this period.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Expert warns of dust clouds heading from Europe

    Expert warns of dust clouds heading from Europe

  2. US has not replied to Turkey’s letter on S-400s: Defense minister

    US has not replied to Turkey’s letter on S-400s: Defense minister

  3. Turkey aims to vaccinate nearly 53 million people by end May

    Turkey aims to vaccinate nearly 53 million people by end May

  4. Turkey slams Dutch government’s recognition of 1915 events

    Turkey slams Dutch government’s recognition of 1915 events

  5. Turkey pledges disaster support to Croatia

    Turkey pledges disaster support to Croatia
Recommended
Turkey to open tender for Canal Istanbul in 2021

Turkey to open tender for Canal Istanbul in 2021
Economists expect rise in Turkeys February inflation

Economists expect rise in Turkey's February inflation
Turkish Central Bank reserves hit 95.7$ bln in January

Turkish Central Bank reserves hit 95.7$ bln in January

Turkeys foreign trade gap narrows 32.8% in January

Turkey's foreign trade gap narrows 32.8% in January

Turkey to unveil new reform policy in March: Finance chief

Turkey to unveil new reform policy in March: Finance chief
Turkey to spend $9.3 bln for power distribution up to 2025

Turkey to spend $9.3 bln for power distribution up to 2025
WORLD Lady Gaga’s dogs safely returned: LA police

Lady Gaga’s dogs safely returned: LA police

Lady Gaga’s two French bulldogs which were stolen at gunpoint in Hollywood have been safely returned, Los Angeles police said on Feb. 26. 
ECONOMY Turkish Treasury to repay over $21.2 bln debt in March-May

Turkish Treasury to repay over $21.2 bln debt in March-May

Turkey's Treasury will repay debts worth 157 billion Turkish liras (around $21.2 billion) in March-May.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe suffers shock defeat at home

Fenerbahçe suffers shock defeat at home

Göztepe edged out Fenerbahçe 1-0 on Feb. 21 in a Turkish Süper Lig game, giving Yellow Canaries a shock defeat.