Turkish Treasury to repay over $12.8 bln debt in Oct-Dec

  • October 01 2020 09:14:00

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Turkey's Treasury will repay debts worth 98.8 billion Turkish liras (around $12.8 billion) in October-December, the Treasury and Finance Ministry announced on Sept. 30. 

Including 6.7 billion lira ($870 million) in interest payments, the Treasury will repay 14.1 billion Turkish liras ($1.82 billion) in external debts. 

Over the next three months, 84.7 billion Turkish liras (around $11 billion) of domestic debt redemption is also projected - around 20% of this amount will be interest payments, while the rest will be principal payment. 

According to the ministry's borrowing strategy, the Treasury will borrow 47 billion Turkish liras ($6.1 billion) from domestic markets in the next three months.

The Treasury has projected to hold 13 bond auctions and a direct sale of lease certificates - no planned external borrowing - in October-December period.

