Turkish Treasury posts $540 mln cash deficit in October

  • November 06 2021 10:08:44

Turkish Treasury posts $540 mln cash deficit in October

ANKARA
Turkish Treasury posts $540 mln cash deficit in October

The Turkish Treasury's cash balance posted a deficit of 5.24 billion Turkish liras ($540 million) last month, according to official figures revealed on Nov. 5.

In October, Treasury's cash revenues totaled 123.7 billion Turkish liras ($12.76 billion), the Treasury and Finance Ministry said.

Its expenditures, including interest payments of 13.2 billion Turkish liras ($1.36 billion), reached almost 129 billion Turkish liras ($13.31 billion).

Non-interest expenditures amounted to 115.7 billion Turkish liras ($11.94 billion), but there was almost a surplus of 8 billion Turkish liras ($830 million) in the primary balance.

Last month's cash surplus of 5.24 billion liras ($540 million) represented the Treasury's cash revenues minus expenditures, including interest payments.

The US dollar/Turkish lira monthly exchange rate averaged 9.1702 in October.

Turkey, Economy,

WORLD US Congress passes giant Biden infrastructure bill

US Congress passes giant Biden infrastructure bill
MOST POPULAR

  1. Sinkholes in central Turkey raise fears among locals

    Sinkholes in central Turkey raise fears among locals

  2. US senator moves against Turkish defense exports, Azerbaijan

    US senator moves against Turkish defense exports, Azerbaijan

  3. Turkish economy resilient to shocks: Fitch

    Turkish economy resilient to shocks: Fitch

  4. New coalition gov't formed in Northern Cyprus

    New coalition gov't formed in Northern Cyprus

  5. Helicopter rescue fraud in Everest preys on Turkish trekker

    Helicopter rescue fraud in Everest preys on Turkish trekker
Recommended
Turkish Airlines’ net profits hit $735 million in three quarters of 2021

Turkish Airlines’ net profits hit $735 million in three quarters of 2021
Turkish economy resilient to shocks: Fitch

Turkish economy resilient to shocks: Fitch
Erdoğan vows to complete green development

Erdoğan vows to complete 'green development'
Turkish entrepreneurs summit stresses importance of defense industry

Turkish entrepreneurs summit stresses importance of defense industry
Turkish economy board launches investment report for Kuwait, Turkey

Turkish economy board launches investment report for Kuwait, Turkey

Turkey to accelerate efforts towards green revolution: Minister

Turkey to accelerate efforts towards green revolution: Minister
WORLD US Congress passes giant Biden infrastructure bill

US Congress passes giant Biden infrastructure bill

Democrats rescued President Joe Biden’s faltering domestic agenda on Nov. 5, passing a giant infrastructure package that is one of the pillars of his $3 trillion economic vision after rebel moderates had earlier blocked a vote on his social welfare expansion.
ECONOMY Turkish Treasury posts $540 mln cash deficit in October

Turkish Treasury posts $540 mln cash deficit in October

The Turkish Treasury's cash balance posted a deficit of 5.24 billion Turkish liras ($540 million) last month, according to official figures revealed on Nov. 5.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe to ‘give answer to Olympiacos president’

Fenerbahçe to ‘give answer to Olympiacos president’

The first three half goals have helped Fenerbahçe secure an easy 3-0 win against Antwerp in the fourth match of the UEFA Europa League as the Yellow Canaries’ captain targeted the president of the Greek team Olympiacos. The Istanbul giant will meet next on Nov. 25.