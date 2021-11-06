Turkish Treasury posts $540 mln cash deficit in October

ANKARA

The Turkish Treasury's cash balance posted a deficit of 5.24 billion Turkish liras ($540 million) last month, according to official figures revealed on Nov. 5.

In October, Treasury's cash revenues totaled 123.7 billion Turkish liras ($12.76 billion), the Treasury and Finance Ministry said.

Its expenditures, including interest payments of 13.2 billion Turkish liras ($1.36 billion), reached almost 129 billion Turkish liras ($13.31 billion).

Non-interest expenditures amounted to 115.7 billion Turkish liras ($11.94 billion), but there was almost a surplus of 8 billion Turkish liras ($830 million) in the primary balance.

Last month's cash surplus of 5.24 billion liras ($540 million) represented the Treasury's cash revenues minus expenditures, including interest payments.

The US dollar/Turkish lira monthly exchange rate averaged 9.1702 in October.