Turkish Treasury borrows nearly $963 mln through auctions

  • February 16 2021 09:15:54

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
The Turkish Treasury borrowed some 6.7 billion Turkish liras ($963 million) from domestic markets on Feb. 15, an official statement said.

Turkey's Treasury and Finance Ministry announced that some 1.6 billion Turkish liras ($229 million) in floating rate note bonds – reopen, semiannually – were sold in the first auction.

The Treasury bill will be settled Wednesday and mature on Nov. 17, 2027. The total tender amounted to 2.7 billion Turkish liras ($388 million) with a 59.8% accepted/tendered rate.

The term rate of the 2,464-day government bonds was accepted at 7%, while the annual simple and compound interest rates were 13.99% and 14.48%, respectively.

In the second auction, the Treasury issued 10-year fixed coupon bonds totaling 5.1 billion Turkish liras ($733 million).

These will be settled on Wednesday with a maturity date of Nov. 13, 2030.

According to the ministry, the total tender in the second auction amounted to 8.4 billion Turkish liras (1.2 billion), with a 60.6% accepted/tendered rate.

The term rate of the 3,556-day government bonds was accepted at 6.32% of the periodic interest rate, while the annual simple and compound interest rates were 12.64% and 13.04%, respectively.

