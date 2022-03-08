Turkish town being relocated for 7th time in its history

ARTVİN

Residents in Turkey’s northeastern province of Artvin’s Yusufeli district are preparing for another relocation due to a massive dam and hydroelectric power plant being built nearby.

This Black Sea town with a nearly 20,000 population will be soon relocated to make way for a massive dam for the seventh time in its 152-year history.

Earlier the town was relocated elsewhere mostly because of wars, natural disasters and demarcation as it is located on a deep valley next to the border.

Some 2,654 beneficiaries and their families will be relocated during the relocation process that will last for five months.

As the infrastructure works in the new settlement were completed, public buildings, such as the city hall, courthouse, police and gendarmerie stations and schools, were made ready for service.

New settlements were established at the foot of the mountains for those living in the seven villages that would be flooded, and modern two-story houses were built in local architecture. A total of 520 village houses will be built.

After the registered graves and fruit trees were transferred to the new settlement area, fertile agricultural soil was also moved.

Within the scope of the work started with construction equipment under the leadership of the State Hydraulic Works (DSİ), the agricultural soil taken from the former settlement was poured into the new area.

The stored land will be used for agricultural purposes such as greenhouse construction in the new settlement.