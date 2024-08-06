Turkish tourists boost Greek island economies

Yorgo Kırbaki – ATHENS
The influx of Turkish tourists to the Greek Islands this summer has reached a remarkable 182,000, marking a significant boost for the local economies.

Expressing their satisfaction, Greek locals and businesses have noted the positive impact.

“Thanks to them, there is no lobster left in Lesbos this year. Turkish tourists do not fill their bellies with a salad like Northern Europeans. Turkish tourists saved the island’s economy this summer,” a Greek tourist operator commented. “However, if we try to overcharge them, they will not come back again.”

The Greek Citizen Protection Ministry reported that from the beginning of the year until the first week of July, 182,000 Turkish tourists had visited Greece, with 35,000 benefiting from the “visa at the door” application, effective from April 1. The initiative allows Turkish tourists to obtain visas upon arrival to 10 Greek islands.

Turkish tourists told the Kathimerini newspaper that they prefer the islands due to the quality of services and affordability compared to domestic options as prices in popular destinations remain high.

The influx of Turkish tourists has been described as a lifeline for local businesses. According to Aris Lazaris, a sector representative in Lesbos, “75 percent of tourists coming to Lesbos are Turkish and most of them are wealthy.”

“Turkish tourists spend money everywhere,” said journalist Teodoros Piliotis. “They are both calm and good customers. They spend money not only in hotels and restaurants but also in supermarkets and electronics stores. Those who come once, come again the following year, they have established friendly relations with the island residents.”

Andreas Andreoglu, a restaurant owner in Alexandroupoli, remarked that “although there is no visa at the door application in Alexandroupoli, there is a significant increase in the number of Turkish tourists. It is a shame that people have to wait 3-7 hours for customs clearance at the Greek border crossings.”

