2025 oil output hits 47.9 mln barrels, minister says

2025 oil output hits 47.9 mln barrels, minister says

ANKARA
2025 oil output hits 47.9 mln barrels, minister says

Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar has said Türkiye increased its domestic oil and natural gas output in 2025, crediting production gains to activity in the Gabar field and the Black Sea.

In a social media post on Jan. 7, Bayraktar said total oil production reached 47.9 million barrels last year, while natural gas output rose to 3.2 billion cubic meters (bcm).

“Thanks to the abundance of Gabar and the Black Sea, we raised our total oil production to 47.9 million barrels and our natural gas production to 3.2 bcm in 2025,” he said.

Bayraktar also signaled higher ambitions for 2026, saying the next phase will focus on expanding output and securing new discoveries.

“Now it’s time for new targets,” he wrote, adding that 2026 would be a year Türkiye “doubles Black Sea gas” and advances what he called a “game-changing strategy” in Diyarbakır.

In recent remarks, Bayraktar said Ankara aims to increase Black Sea gas production from 9.5 million cubic meters to 20 million cubic meters and expand coverage from around 4 million households to 8 million in 2026.

He also said Türkiye plans to carry out its first horizontal drilling in Diyarbakır next year as part of shale oil exploration, with 24 horizontal wells planned.

 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Russia slams Ukrainian-European plan for peacekeeping force

Russia slams Ukrainian-European plan for peacekeeping force
LATEST NEWS

  1. Russia slams Ukrainian-European plan for peacekeeping force

    Russia slams Ukrainian-European plan for peacekeeping force

  2. Russia accuses US of stoking 'military-political tension' with tanker seizure

    Russia accuses US of stoking 'military-political tension' with tanker seizure

  3. Syria targets SDF’s positions in Aleppo

    Syria targets SDF’s positions in Aleppo

  4. CHP vows parliament vigil until pension levels raised

    CHP vows parliament vigil until pension levels raised

  5. Fidan urges SDF to end separatist agenda

    Fidan urges SDF to end separatist agenda
Recommended
M&A transactions hit record high in 2025: Authority report

M&A transactions hit record high in 2025: Authority report
Turkish airports welcome record 247 million travelers in 2025

Turkish airports welcome record 247 million travelers in 2025
Treasury raises $3.5 billion via eurobond issue

Treasury raises $3.5 billion via eurobond issue
Soaring gold prices squeeze Türkiye’s jewelry sector

Soaring gold prices squeeze Türkiye’s jewelry sector
Trump plans to meet with oil executives about Venezuela

Trump plans to meet with oil executives about Venezuela
Samsung Electronics forecasts record profit in fourth quarter

Samsung Electronics forecasts record profit in fourth quarter
Canadian PM Carney set to visit China next week to boost ties

Canadian PM Carney set to visit China next week to boost ties
WORLD Russia slams Ukrainian-European plan for peacekeeping force

Russia slams Ukrainian-European plan for peacekeeping force

Moscow on Thursday labelled Ukraine and its European backers an "axis of war", warning agreements they had reached for the deployment of a peacekeeping force were far from anything Russia could accept to end the war.
ECONOMY M&A transactions hit record high in 2025: Authority report

M&A transactions hit record high in 2025: Authority report

Türkiye’s merger and acquisition (M&A) activity reached its highest level on record in 2025, according to the Competition Board’s annual report.
SPORTS Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray finished the first half of the Süper Lig season atop the standings thanks to a 3-0 win over Kasımpaşa on Dec. 21 night as Mauro Icardi became the club’s all-time leading foreign scorer.  
﻿