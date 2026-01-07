2025 oil output hits 47.9 mln barrels, minister says

ANKARA

Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar has said Türkiye increased its domestic oil and natural gas output in 2025, crediting production gains to activity in the Gabar field and the Black Sea.

In a social media post on Jan. 7, Bayraktar said total oil production reached 47.9 million barrels last year, while natural gas output rose to 3.2 billion cubic meters (bcm).

“Thanks to the abundance of Gabar and the Black Sea, we raised our total oil production to 47.9 million barrels and our natural gas production to 3.2 bcm in 2025,” he said.

Bayraktar also signaled higher ambitions for 2026, saying the next phase will focus on expanding output and securing new discoveries.

“Now it’s time for new targets,” he wrote, adding that 2026 would be a year Türkiye “doubles Black Sea gas” and advances what he called a “game-changing strategy” in Diyarbakır.

In recent remarks, Bayraktar said Ankara aims to increase Black Sea gas production from 9.5 million cubic meters to 20 million cubic meters and expand coverage from around 4 million households to 8 million in 2026.

He also said Türkiye plans to carry out its first horizontal drilling in Diyarbakır next year as part of shale oil exploration, with 24 horizontal wells planned.