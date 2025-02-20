Turkish tourism industry pins its hope on peace in Ukraine

ISTANBUL

Different sectors in Türkiye are closely watching the international attempts aimed at ending the war between Russia and Ukraine.

But one industry particularly pins its hopes on the positive outcome on the peace efforts: Tourism.

Last year 6.7 million Russians visited Türkiye, accounting for 12.7 percent of all foreign tourist arrivals. The country also welcomed more than 940,000 Ukrainians in 2024, up 12 percent from the previous year, according to the latest official data from the Tourism Ministry.

Since the start of the war, tourist arrivals from Russia and Ukraine declined, said representatives of the industry, adding that if the conflict ends, visits from those countries may start to partially recover this year.

The real impact of peace on the Turkish tourism industry, however, will be seen in the 2026-27 season, they said.

The Russian and Ukrainian markets are very important for the local tourism industry, said Erkan Yağcı, president of the Turkish Hoteliers Federation (TÜROFED), noting that wars and conflicts always impact the sector.

More than 1 million Ukrainians would visit Türkiye before the war, he noted.

“According to current data, the total loss [in terms of arrivals] in both countries after the war reached 3 million. We will see the real impact of peace [between Russia and Ukraine] in the 2026-2027 season," Yağcı explained.

Even the prospect of peace has positive repercussions for the tourism sector, said Kaan Kavaloğlu president of the Mediterranean Touristic Hoteliers and Investors Association (AKTOB).

“Let alone achieving a peace, even the start of negotiation has had a positive impact on the sector,” he added.

They are also closely monitoring the situation, Kavaloğlu said:” The Russian market reached 6 million in 2019. The Ukrainian market, on the other hand, exceeded the 1 million threshold and became one of our key source markets.”

If peace is achieved, tourist inflows from both markets are likely to show a significant increase, according to Kavaloğlu.

Türkiye’s stance during the war is likely to benefit the tourism sector, commented Recep Yavuz, head of the Antalya City Council Tourism Working Group.

“Neither Russians nor Ukrainians took a stand against Türkiye. Because Türkiye adopted the right approach,” he said.

If a peace decision came out of the negotiating table, the impact will be felt immediately. The tourism sector may even see the effect of peace on the 2025 tourism season,” Yavuz claimed.