Turkish tourism industry pins its hope on peace in Ukraine

Turkish tourism industry pins its hope on peace in Ukraine

ISTANBUL
Turkish tourism industry pins its hope on peace in Ukraine

Different sectors in Türkiye are closely watching the international attempts aimed at ending the war between Russia and Ukraine.

But one industry particularly pins its hopes on the positive outcome on the peace efforts: Tourism.

Last year 6.7 million Russians visited Türkiye, accounting for 12.7 percent of all foreign tourist arrivals. The country also welcomed more than 940,000 Ukrainians in 2024, up 12 percent from the previous year, according to the latest official data from the Tourism Ministry.

Since the start of the war, tourist arrivals from Russia and Ukraine declined, said representatives of the industry, adding that if the conflict ends, visits from those countries may start to partially recover this year.

The real impact of peace on the Turkish tourism industry, however, will be seen in the 2026-27 season, they said.

The Russian and Ukrainian markets are very important for the local tourism industry, said Erkan Yağcı, president of the Turkish Hoteliers Federation (TÜROFED), noting that wars and conflicts always impact the sector.

More than 1 million Ukrainians would visit Türkiye before the war, he noted.

“According to current data, the total loss [in terms of arrivals] in both countries after the war reached 3 million. We will see the real impact of peace [between Russia and Ukraine] in the 2026-2027 season," Yağcı explained.

Even the prospect of peace has positive repercussions for the tourism sector, said Kaan Kavaloğlu president of the Mediterranean Touristic Hoteliers and Investors Association (AKTOB).

“Let alone achieving a peace, even the start of negotiation has had a positive impact on the sector,” he added.

They are also closely monitoring the situation, Kavaloğlu said:” The Russian market reached 6 million in 2019. The Ukrainian market, on the other hand, exceeded the 1 million threshold and became one of our key source markets.”

If peace is achieved, tourist inflows from both markets are likely to show a significant increase, according to Kavaloğlu.

Türkiye’s stance during the war is likely to benefit the tourism sector, commented Recep Yavuz, head of the Antalya City Council Tourism Working Group.

“Neither Russians nor Ukrainians took a stand against Türkiye. Because Türkiye adopted the right approach,” he said.

If a peace decision came out of the negotiating table, the impact will be felt immediately. The tourism sector may even see the effect of peace on the 2025 tourism season,” Yavuz claimed.

 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Arab leaders gather in Saudi Arabia to hash out Gaza plan

Arab leaders gather in Saudi Arabia to hash out Gaza plan
LATEST NEWS

  1. Arab leaders gather in Saudi Arabia to hash out Gaza plan

    Arab leaders gather in Saudi Arabia to hash out Gaza plan

  2. Netanyahu says Hamas gave body of 'Gazan woman' not hostage Shiri Bibas

    Netanyahu says Hamas gave body of 'Gazan woman' not hostage Shiri Bibas

  3. Global LNG boom to benefit Türkiye, Europe, Asia: IEA chief

    Global LNG boom to benefit Türkiye, Europe, Asia: IEA chief

  4. IRS layoffs may spell disaster for revenue collection: Experts

    IRS layoffs may spell disaster for revenue collection: Experts

  5. Japan's core inflation rate hits 3.2 percent in January

    Japan's core inflation rate hits 3.2 percent in January
Recommended
Global LNG boom to benefit Türkiye, Europe, Asia: IEA chief

Global LNG boom to benefit Türkiye, Europe, Asia: IEA chief
IRS layoffs may spell disaster for revenue collection: Experts

IRS layoffs may spell disaster for revenue collection: Experts
Japans core inflation rate hits 3.2 percent in January

Japan's core inflation rate hits 3.2 percent in January
Tariff reciprocity must work for both sides: EU trade chief

Tariff reciprocity 'must work for both' sides: EU trade chief
Moodys downgrades credit rating of Nissan to junk

Moody's downgrades credit rating of Nissan to junk
Turkish, Qatari finance ministers meet in Istanbul for joint economic commission

Turkish, Qatari finance ministers meet in Istanbul for joint economic commission
WORLD Arab leaders gather in Saudi Arabia to hash out Gaza plan

Arab leaders gather in Saudi Arabia to hash out Gaza plan

Arab leaders were gathering in Saudi Arabia on Friday to hammer out a recovery plan for Gaza aimed at countering President Donald Trump's proposal for US control of the territory and the expulsion of its people.
ECONOMY Global LNG boom to benefit Türkiye, Europe, Asia: IEA chief

Global LNG boom to benefit Türkiye, Europe, Asia: IEA chief

New liquefied natural gas (LNG) capacities set to come online next year will provide significant advantages for gas-importing nations, including Türkiye, European countries, India and Japan, according to the head of the International Energy Agency (IEA).
SPORTS Alperen Şengün makes history as 2nd Turkish player to become an NBA All-Star

Alperen Şengün makes history as 2nd Turkish player to become an NBA All-Star

Houston Rockets center Alperen Şengün was named an NBA All-Star for the first time in his career on Thursday.
﻿