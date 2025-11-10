Turkish top officials to visit Pakistan amid Afghanistan tensions

ANKARA

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan announced on Sunday that a high-level delegation, including Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Defense Minister Yaşar Güler, and intelligence chief Ibrahim Kalın, will travel to Islamabad next week to address escalating tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Speaking to reporters aboard his return flight from Azerbaijan, Erdoğan emphasized Ankara's mediation efforts alongside Qatar to resolve the conflict.

"Our goal is to put in place measures and mechanisms that will make the ceasefire sustainable and to permanently end terrorist incidents in the region," he said.

Erdoğan expressed optimism for a lasting truce, urging both sides to show restraint.

"We're hoping for positive results," he added, noting that the mediation process is progressing in the right direction.

The visit follows the conclusion of the third round of talks between Pakistan and Afghanistan in Istanbul on Nov. 7, which failed to secure an agreement despite a ceasefire brokered in Qatar on Oct. 19.

That initial truce came after cross-border clashes last month that killed over 70 people and wounded hundreds.

Pakistan's Foreign Ministry stated on Sunday that it remains open to dialogue but insists on addressing terrorism originating from Afghanistan as a priority.

"Pakistan's core concern, i.e. terrorism emanating from Afghanistan needs to be addressed first and foremost," the ministry said, accusing Kabul of sheltering groups like the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), which has claimed responsibility for attacks in Pakistan.

The Afghan Taliban deny these allegations.

Islamabad further claimed the Taliban delegation avoided ground-level actions and reneged on prior commitments.

In response, Afghan government spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid affirmed that Kabul would uphold the ceasefire despite the talks' failure, blaming Pakistan's "irresponsible and uncooperative" stance.

"During the discussions, the Pakistani side attempted to shift all responsibility for its security to the Afghan government, while showing no willingness to take responsibility for either Afghanistan's security or its own," Mujahid posted on social media.

Pakistan also alleges Afghan alignment with India, its longtime rival, amid warming New Delhi-Kabul ties.

Afghanistan, in turn, demands respect for its sovereignty and accuses Islamabad of backing anti-Taliban militants.

Both nations have warned of potential renewed hostilities if unresolved, heightening regional instability.