Turkish top diplomat optimist for prolongation of Iran-US ceasefire

ANTALYA

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has stressed the critical importance of maintaining the ceasefire between the United States and Iran, expressing optimism that diplomatic efforts will lead to deescalation in the coming week amid global concerns over a potential return to conflict.

“A two-week-long ceasefire between the sides is good, but considering the complexity of the issues they are negotiating, there is a need for extension. Frankly speaking, I am optimistic about that,” Fidan told a press conference on the closure ceremony of the three-day Antalya Diplomacy Forum (ADF) on April 19.

The negotiations between the U.S. and Iran under the Pakistani mediation have reached to a critical stage and the warring sides are in disagreement on serious chapters, Fidan said, but adding that their sincerity in continuing talks and resolving the core issues are injecting hopes.

“We, as Türkiye, are not only closely following but also contributing to our Pakistani friends. We are in constant talks with both sides,” he said, underlining that all the global actors have already announced their opposition to the resumption of the armed conflict in the region.

The minister, upon a question, stressed that the parties have issued mixed statements concerning the opening of the Strait of Hormuz and Türkiye is closely following the developments there.

On a question about the situation in Lebanon, where Beirut and Tel Aviv agreed on a 10-day ceasefire, Fidan underlined the importance of stability and peace in this country, which has already been in internal conflict due to ethnic and sectarian divides.

“Lebanon is one of the most complicated dossiers,” he said, stressing that the country is once again suffering from a war during which more than one million people have been displaced. “We, as Türkiye, will continue to stand with the people of Lebanon and deploy humanitarian aid,” he said.

Türkiye, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and Pakistan agree on solid step

Fidan explained that the third meeting of the foreign ministers of four prominent regional countries, Türkiye, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and Egypt, have produced concrete agreements on what to do next for tackling regional problems, especially amid continued armed conflicts.

“We have agreed on what steps need to be taken for regional peace and maritime security,” he said, recalling that these four countries are in fact representing a larger region facing the same problems.

They will continue to engage on how to implement common projects and steps concerning economy, energy, security and other issues, Fidan said it was not an alliance in the way Israel is trying to build with Greece and Greek Cyprus.

“We are not like them. We are coming together to promote stability and peace. Because we know that if we don’t address our regional problems and allow others from outside to intervene, then we face more problems,” he stated.

Israel-Greece-Cyprus alliance a matter of concern

On a question why Türkiye is concerned about the military cooperation between Israel, Greece and Greek Cyprus, Fidan underlined that the leaders of these three countries have openly reflected that the spirit of this alliance is targeting Türkiye.

“We have never heard or been assured by these countries that this alliance is not against any third party,” Fidan said, stressing that they decided not to react to that so seriously for the good sake of the dialogue process with Greece.

“On the other hand, it is not only concerning Türkiye but also other regional Muslim countries. They don’t voice it loudly, but they tell us about their concerns,” he stated.

Representatives from 150 countries

Fidan also informed that this year’s forum hosted around 6,400 people from 150 countries, making the ADF the most inclusive diplomatic forum among other forums.

Heads of governments and states from 23 countries were hosted among other senior government officials, policy makers, as well as students and academics, Fidan stated.