Turkish top diplomat meets Syrian opposition figures

ANKARA

Türkiye's foreign minister met on Thursday Syrian opposition figures to discuss recent developments in the Syrian conflict, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said.

Hakan Fidan held talks with Hadi Al Bahra, president of the Syrian Opposition Coalition (SOC), Bader Jamous, president of the Syrian Negotiations Commission (SNC) and Abdurrahman Mustafa, head of the Syrian Interim Government (SIG).

During the meeting, Türkiye reiterated its support for efforts aiming at "substantial, realistic dialogue and negotiations" that will pave the way for a comprehensive political solution within the U.N. Security Council Resolution 2254 framework.

Türkiye and Syria have been at odds since the Arab Spring uprisings in 2011 plunged the latter into a protracted and devastating conflict. The war has claimed hundreds of thousands of lives, involved numerous foreign powers and fragmented the country.

The Russian-mediated direct talks between Turkish and Syrian officials in 2022 ended without success, as Damascus insisted on the withdrawal of Turkish forces from Syrian territory.

Türkiye, home to over 3.6 million Syrian refugees, has stressed the importance of efforts for peace in the neighboring country.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has long signalled that he might reconsider his relationship with Assad.

In a gesture of reconciliation towards Damascus, Erdoğan said in early July he could invite Assad to Türkiye "at any time".