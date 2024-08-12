Turkish top diplomat meets Ethiopian, Somali counterparts

Turkish top diplomat meets Ethiopian, Somali counterparts

ANKARA
Turkish top diplomat meets Ethiopian, Somali counterparts

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan brought his counterparts from Ethiopia and Somalia together once again in the Turkish capital as part of Ankara’s efforts to resolve the problems between the two African neighboring states.

Fidan met with Ethiopia Foreign Minister Taye Atske Selassie and Somali Foreign Minister Ahmed Moallim Fiqi separately on Aug. 12 before a trilateral meeting.

In the meantime, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan held a phone conversation with Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud on late Aug. 11, just a night before the key meeting. According to a statement by the Communications Directorate, Erdoğan expressed his expectations for a concrete result out of the Ethiopia-Somalia talks mediated by Türkiye.

Ties between Ethiopia and Somalia have worsened since Ethiopia struck a deal with the breakaway region of Somaliland on Jan. 1. The agreement allows Ethiopia to have access to the Red Sea through Somaliland. In return, the Ethiopian government promised to become the first country to recognize the self-acclaimed country.

Somalia has fiercely reacted to this development and signed a security agreement with Türkiye for the protection of its sea security.

Ethiopia had lost its access to sea following Eritrea’s de facto independence in 1991.

Türkiye’s efforts aim to deescalate tension between the two countries through an agreement that would ensure Somalia’s territorial integrity and sovereignty while pledging Ethiopia to have access to the Red Sea.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye slams storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque by radical Israelis

Türkiye slams storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque by radical Israelis

LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye slams storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque by radical Israelis

    Türkiye slams storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque by radical Israelis

  2. Hamas rocket fired from Gaza falls in sea off Tel Aviv

    Hamas rocket fired from Gaza falls in sea off Tel Aviv

  3. Two MPs, 15 mayors set to join AKP, says deputy leader

    Two MPs, 15 mayors set to join AKP, says deputy leader

  4. Taxpayers to be offered digital convenience

    Taxpayers to be offered digital convenience

  5. House sales in Türkiye up by 16 percent in July

    House sales in Türkiye up by 16 percent in July
Recommended
Türkiye slams storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque by radical Israelis

Türkiye slams storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque by radical Israelis

İzmir cancels sister city protocol with Tel Aviv over Gaza war

İzmir cancels sister city protocol with Tel Aviv over Gaza war
Ethiopian, Somali officials to continue indirect talks in Türkiye

Ethiopian, Somali officials to continue indirect talks in Türkiye
Fidan calls on Israel to avoid ‘provocative actions’ in talks with Blinken

Fidan calls on Israel to avoid ‘provocative actions’ in talks with Blinken
Türkiye, Syria may hold ministerial meeting: Güler

Türkiye, Syria may hold ministerial meeting: Güler
Palestinian leader to visit Türkiye amid regional tensions

Palestinian leader to visit Türkiye amid regional tensions
WORLD Hamas rocket fired from Gaza falls in sea off Tel Aviv

Hamas rocket fired from Gaza falls in sea off Tel Aviv

A rocket fired from the war-torn Gaza Strip fell in the sea off Israel's Tel Aviv on Tuesday, Israel's army said, as Hamas militants announced their first attack on the city in months.
ECONOMY Taxpayers to be offered digital convenience

Taxpayers to be offered digital convenience

The government will soon introduce practices to streamline bureaucratic processes for taxpayers, Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek has announced.  
SPORTS Türkiye leaves Paris with eight medals

Türkiye leaves Paris with eight medals

Turkish athletes won a total of eight medals in Paris, leaving the Olympic Games without a gold medal for the first time in 40 years.
﻿